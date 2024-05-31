HCCT’s latest a ‘spellbinding’ show

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The cast of the Hill Country Community Theatre production of 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.' Courtesy photo

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” opens June 21 at the Hill Country Community Theatre. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy promises laughter and heartfelt moments.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through July 7 at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. Tickets go on sale on June 13.

THE PLOT

The production follows an eclectic group of six mid-pubescent children vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box.

RATED: PG-13 for some mature content, including irreverent humor, adult language, and talk of puberty. However, it is all in good taste and part of the show’s charm, according to an HCCT media release.

CAST AND CREW

The talented roster of local actors includes:

Jordan Jones as William Barfée

Jaylee Sagebiel as Olive Ostrovsky

Hunter Holder as Charlito “Chip” Tolentino

Cameron Newell as Leaf Coneybear

Avery Hoad as Logainne “Schwartzy” Schwartzandgrubenier

Janine Seale as Marcy Park

Hayden Holder as Mitch Mahoney

Richard Day as Vice Principal Douglas Panch

Libby Holder as Rona Lisa Peretti

It is directed by Betty Hukill with musical direction by Christine Ashbaugh.

TICKETS

Tickets go on sale to Hill Country Community Theatre donors on June 6, season ticket and flex pass holders on June 10, and the general public on June 13.

Tickets are $27 plus fees for adults and $17 plus fees for ages 17 and younger. They will be available online at thehcct.org, by phone at 830-798-8944, and at the theater box office.

ABOUT THE HCCT

The Hill Country Community Theatre is a nonprofit organization bringing high-quality theatrical productions to Cottonwood Shores and the Highland Lakes since 1985. Its mission is to provide opportunities for people of all ages to participate in, appreciate, and enjoy the art of live theater.

