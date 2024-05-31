Burnet County Jail bookings for May 24-30, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 24-30, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kyle Wesley Cavender, 25, of Georgetown was arrested May 24 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): boating while intoxicated. Released May 25 on $1,500 bond.

Milton Escamilla, 67, of Spring was arrested May 24 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): aggravated sexual assault, parole violation.

Michelle Ann Hernandez, 51, of Burnet was arrested May 24 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while license is invalid. Released May 26 on $1,000 bond.

Amanda Cathleen Zinz, 34, of Kingsland was arrested May 24 by BCSO: deadly conduct. Released May 25 on $10,000 bond.

Christopher Lee Hays, 47, of Burnet was arrested May 25 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released May 26 on $1,500 bond.

Trenton Wayne Rodriguez, 30, of Burnet was arrested May 25 by BPD: fraud-destroy/removal/concealment, failure to appear. Released same day on $1,000 in bonds.

Jesus Pablo Villasenor, 28, of Jarrell was arrested May 25 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released May 26 on $5,000 bond.

Christopher Paul Ward, 38 of Burnet was arrested May 25 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): terroristic threat of family/household member (2 counts). Released May 30 on $15,000 in bonds.

Cesar Barrueta-Orive, 36, of Dallas was arrested May 26 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released May 27 to ICE.

John Anthony Birdwell, 36, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 26 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Martin Calixto-Ramos, 23, was arrested May 26 by ICE: detainer. Released May 27 to ICE.

Ismael Capuchino-Ortiz, 42, was arrested May 26 by ICE: detainer. Released May 28 to ICE.

Jose Castro-Gatica, 27, was arrested May 26 by ICE: detainer. Released May 28 to ICE.

Michael Lee Clark II, 41, of Burnet was arrested May 26 by BPD: capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-open container-driver, capias pro fine-failure to appear. Released same day after paying a fine.

Mavrick Josh Dawson, 63, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 26 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated.

Jainer Esalante-Sanchez, 30, was arrested May 26 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated.

Jainer Esalante-Sanchez, 30, was arrested May 26 by ICE: detainer.

Cody Lane Garcia, 27, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 26 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): failure to identify as a fugitive, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, failure to appear-theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information, cruelty to non-livestock animals (2 counts).

Brandon Lee Martin, 27, of Burnet was arrested May 26 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released May 27 on $1,500 bond.

Cristian Martinez-Oliva, 35, of Buda was arrested May 26 by ICE: detainer. Released May 27 to ICE.

Skylor James Murphy, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 26 by GSPD: criminal mischief, duty on striking fixture/highway landscape, driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $5,500 in bonds.

Manuel Rivera-Barahona, 31, of Austin was arrested May 26 by ICE: detainer. Released May 27 to ICE.

Anthony Alexis Sosa-Ortiz, 19, of Uhland was arrested May 26 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jerimy Gilbert Tyndall, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested May 26 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Dylan Jon Vasquez, 27, of Brenham was arrested May 26 by LCRA: boating while intoxicated with passenger under 15. Released May 27 on $10,000 bond.

William Edward Worrell, 45, of Austin was arrested May 26 by BPD: public intoxication. Released May 30 on personal recognizance.

Jada Amber Barnett, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 27 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 28 on $2,500 bond.

Max Andrew Cartwright, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested May 27 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Mavrick Josh Dawson, 63, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 27 by BCSO: parole violation.

Travis Jay Taylor, 32, of San Antonio was arrested May 27 by LCRA: driving while intoxicated. Released May 28 on $1,500 bond.

Angie Williams, 49, of Bertram was arrested May 27 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released May 28 on personal recognizance.

Susan Garcia Aguilera, 45, of Austin was arrested May 28 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while intoxicated.

Cory Robert Callahan, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 28 by BCSO: failure to appear-criminal trespass of a habitation/shelter, SRA-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation, theft of property.

Zachary Taylor Grajiola, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested May 28 by MFPD: probation violation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

David Byron Hamilton, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested May 28 by MFPD: assault by threat. Released May 29 on $500 bond.

Katherine Ray Henry, 63, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 28 by the Burnet County Precinct 4 constable (CONST4): motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance.

Baerbel Lawter, 61, of Bertram was arrested May 28 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 29 on $2,500 bond.

Misty Dawn Mitchell, 48, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 28 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released May 29 on $1,500 bond.

Gabriell Denise Robles, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 28 by BCSO: SRA-assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $500 bond.

Ricki Leigh Busby, 31, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 29 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released May 30 on $60,000 bond.

Darian Lee Graham, 46, of Burnet was arrested May 29 by BCSO: interfering with public duties. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Brian Dean Hanna, 51, of Burnet was arrested May 29 by BPD: driving while license is invalid.

Sidney Lynn La Forge, 53, of Burnet was arrested May 29 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

John Michael Lewis, 57, of Mason was arrested May 29 by BPD: theft. Released same day on $500 bond.

Miguel Angel Perez, 41, of Austin was arrested May 29 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. Released May 30 on $60,000 bond.

Arlette Aide Salazar Yanez, 24, of Burnet was arrested May 29 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license, failure to show proof of financial responsibility. Released same day on $4,600 in bonds.

Naomi Rachel Seay, 43, of Georgetown was arrested May 29 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief, criminal trespass.

Orchard Wray, 52, of Austin was arrested May 29 by BCSO: failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Mason Dewayne Barton, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested May 30 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Monica Marie Benavides, 32, of Manor was arrested May 30 by LCSO: detainer.

Brittney Elisa Funderburk, 35, of Burnet was arrested May 30 by BCSO: SRA-burglary of a habitation.

Maria Luisa Graham, 42, of Burnet was arrested May 30 by BCSO: interfering with public duties. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Ella Kamille Horn, 42, of Copperas Cove was arrested May 30 by BCSO: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Richard Aaron Lawson, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 30 by GSPD: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Trinity Allen Marietti, 40, of Burnet was arrested May 30 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Felipe Eugene Zinser, 36, of Bertram was arrested May 30 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

