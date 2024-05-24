SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hot, hot, hot Memorial Day weekend

05/24/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Temperatures could hit 100 degrees in some parts of the Highland Lakes on Sunday, May 26. Current National Weather Service forecasts show a hot, mostly sunny Memorial Day weekend with highs near or at the century mark through Monday.

The weekend heat index will be above 100, so take precautions if you’re outdoors.

Memorial Day arrives with a low chance of rain. Tuesday should be clear and sunny. A potentially stormy Wednesday and Thursday follow.

If the NWS forecast holds true, Sunday will be the first triple-digit day for the Highland Lakes in 2024.

