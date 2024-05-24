GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 27, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, May 28
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- discussion and action of Janet Cummings as independent contractor for VetRides
- appointments for the local broadband planning committee
- discussion and action regarding overtime for Burnet County Sheriff’s Office employees during the April 2024 eclipse and further regarding the funding source for payment
- discussion and possible action to amend the conflict of interest section of the county’s personnel polices and employee handbook
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- presentation from AgriLife Extension on 4-H activates in the past year
- repurpose American Rescue Plan Act money for Road & Bridge Ford truck not to exceed $55,000
Burnet City Council
4:30 p.m. workshop
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
- discuss and consider employee/retiree insurance benefits and options for future funding
- discuss and consider policies for boards and commissions
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Thursday, May 30
Highland Haven Board of Aldermen
10 a.m. special meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- discussion and possible action to replat lot 175 and the western half of lot 174 on Bluebird Circle into a single lot
- discussion and possible action to replat lots 463, 464, and 465 on Eagle Road to a single lot