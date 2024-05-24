SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 27, 2024

05/24/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, May 28

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action of Janet Cummings as independent contractor for VetRides
  • appointments for the local broadband planning committee
  • discussion and action regarding overtime for Burnet County Sheriff’s Office employees during the April 2024 eclipse and further regarding the funding source for payment
  • discussion and possible action to amend the conflict of interest section of the county’s personnel polices and employee handbook

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • presentation from AgriLife Extension on 4-H activates in the past year
  • repurpose American Rescue Plan Act money for Road & Bridge Ford truck not to exceed $55,000

Burnet City Council

4:30 p.m. workshop

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discuss and consider employee/retiree insurance benefits and options for future funding
  • discuss and consider policies for boards and commissions  

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Thursday, May 30

Highland Haven Board of Aldermen

10 a.m. special meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action to replat lot 175 and the western half of lot 174 on Bluebird Circle into a single lot
  • discussion and possible action to replat lots 463, 464, and 465 on Eagle Road to a single lot 

editor@thepicayune.com

