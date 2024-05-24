Burnet County Jail bookings for May 17-23, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 17-23, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lorri Elizabeth Chase, 33, of Austin was arrested May 17 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): tampering with a government record-defraud/harm, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. Released May 18 on $50,000 in bonds.

Jose Manuel Garcia, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 17 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released May 21 on personal recognizance.

Paul Leopoldo Garcia, 21, of Leander was arrested May 17 by BCSO: commitment-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released May 19 with credit for time served.

Angel Luis Garza, 38, of Pflugerville was arrested May 17 by BCSO: surety surrender-criminal trespass.

Jason Gene Hamilton, 43, of Kingsland was arrested May 17 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while license is invalid. Released May 18 on $1,500 bond.

Brant Monroe Nichols, 54, of Burnet was arrested May 17 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released May 19 with credit for time served.

Brandon Russell Shelton, 28, of Burnet was arrested May 17 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Natasha Monsera Villalobos, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested May 17 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released May 19 with credit for time served.

Joseluis Aguilera Aleman, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested May 18 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): accident involving damage to a vehicle. Released May 19 on $2,000 bond.

Damian Torres Baldelamar, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested May 18 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Gina Tommie Burney, 30, of Llano was arrested May 18 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Luis Campuzano Sr., 56, of Kingsland was arrested May 18 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Phillip Garrett Castillo, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 18 by MFPD: public intoxication, capias pro fine-violation of a city ordinance-open burning. Released May 19 after laying out a fine.

Bonnie Suzanne During, 60, of Llano was arrested May 18 by LCSO: detainer.

Aaron Dean Inman, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested May 18 by MFPD: terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, criminal trespass. Released May 19 on $5,000 in bonds.

David Mejia-Mendoza, 23, of Kingsland was arrested May 18 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated.

David Mejia-Mendoza, 23, of Kingsland was arrested May 18 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released May 20 to ICE.

Le Mia Raquel Richardson, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested May 18 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released May 19 on $500 bond.

Courtney Alexis Statler, 28, of Kingsland was arrested May 18 by GSPD: capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Released same day after paying a fine.

Rodrigo Calderon-Favela, 40, was arrested May 19 by ICE: detainer. Released May 20 to ICE.

Luis Herndandez-Carcamo, 32, was arrested May 19 by ICE: detainer. Released May 20 to ICE.

Juan Hernandez-Hernandez, 45, was arrested May 19 by ICE: detainer. Released May 20 to ICE.

Pedro Hernandez-Pineda, 19, was arrested May 19 by ICE: detainer. Released May 20 to ICE.

Cristofer Michal-Julian, 24, was arrested May 19 by ICE: detainer. Released May 20 to ICE.

Lesbia Sanchez-Blandon, 35, was arrested May 19 by ICE: detainer. Released May 20 to ICE.

Selvin Serrano-Aguilar, 22, was arrested May 19 by ICE: detainer. Released May 20 to ICE.

Gerardo Villalobos-Fuentes, 26, was arrested May 19 by ICE: detainer. Released May 20 to ICE.

Lucas Ray Walker, 46, of Burnet was arrested May 19 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member. Released May 20 on $7,500 bond.

Jewel Rylee Beane-Thompson, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 20 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Matthew Justin Cook, 56, of Marble Falls was arrested May 20 by BCSO: terroristic threat of a family/household member, possession of marijuana.

Roy Matthew Holman, 32, of Burnet was arrested May 20 by BPD: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, theft of property.

Brent Anthony Johnson, 24, of Burnet was arrested May 20 by BCSO: motion to revoke-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, motion to revoke-forgery of a financial instrument, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Timothy Eugene Barnhart, 65, of Round Mountain was arrested May 21 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released May 22 on $1,500 bond.

Tina Marie Garza, 39, of Burnet was arrested May 21 by BPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jessica Nicole Harris, 36, of Kingsland was arrested May 21 by LCSO: detainer. Released May 23 to LCSO.

Roy Matthew Holman, 32, of Burnet was arrested May 21 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Gregory Aaron Ritchie, 51, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 21 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released May 22 on $5,000 bond.

Tina Marie Garza, 39, of Burnet was arrested May 22 by BCSO: bond revocation-failure to identify as a fugitive.

Hayden Markell Gateley, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 22 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnna Denay Johnson, 32, of Burnet was arrested May 22 by BCSO: failure to appear-bond hearing-possession of a controlled substance.

Patryck Jon Leddy, 38, of Fort Worth was arrested May 22 by BCSO: parole violation. Released May 23 to an outside agency.

Sean Colin Sperry, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 22 by GSPD: assault on a family/household member. Released May 23 on $25,000 bond.

Johnathan Urbina, 36, of Kingsland was arrested May 22 by LCSO: detainer.

Jose Manuel Carrizales, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested May 23 by MFPD: expired vehicle registration, motion to adjudicate guilt-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Henry Castillo-Martinez, 27, was arrested May 23 by ICE: detainer.

Yolanda Juanita Martinez, 64, of Burnet was arrested May 23 by BPD: disorderly conduct.

Tyler Paul Miller, 33, of Houston was arrested May 23 by MFPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Jacob Larry Westerbeck, 37, of Houston was arrested May 23 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.