Register for first-ever July 4 parade

Fireworks will light up Lake Marble Falls on July 4 as part of the city's Independence Day celebration. New this year is a parade through downtown. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The city of Marble Falls is lining up a parade for its Independence Day celebration, and everyone is invited to participate. The parade will begin at Johnson Park on Avenue J at 9 a.m. July 4 and travel through downtown.

Entry is free and can be completed online. The deadline to register is July 1.

Parade participants will compete against each other for Best Float of 2024. Standard parade rules apply, including a prohibition of throwing candy, jewelry, toys, trinkets, liquids, ice, or plastics. Flyers and business cards are also banned to cut down on trash.

Staging information for the parade will be sent out no later than July 2.

FIREWORKS SHOW

The fireworks show and celebration will be held on July 4 at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive. Dysfunkshun Junkshun will entertain the crowd in a special Marble Falls Summer Concert Series performance.

Visit the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s website for more information about the city’s Fourth of July plans.

