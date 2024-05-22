Highland Lakes Service League awards $57K in scholarships to area women

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Receiving a 2024 scholarship from the Highland Lakes Service League are (front row, from left) Etta Pearl Torns, Jennifer Hall, Jennifer Schuetz, Nicole Morris, Ashlee Nouri; (back, left) Deidre Henderson, Leila Little, Gina Burney, Terra Abbott (in back), Marcie Mladenoff, Taylor Clark, Stephanie Barry, Anne Halliday, Amy Theiss, Ashley LeCates, Alyssa Moon, Leah Kolb; (not pictured) Jennifer Dolce, Emily Mendoza, and Callie Broyles. Courtesy photo

The Highland Lakes Service League awarded a total of $57,000 in scholarships to 20 women furthering their education at universities/colleges and in certification programs.

The 2024 funding went to:

Terra Abbott, who is working on a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Texas Tech University and plans to graduate in December;

Stephanie Barry, who is majoring in university studies with a concentration in human resources development and organizational leadership at Texas Tech University while working full time for the Marble Falls school district;

Callie Broyles, who is working toward a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education at Western Governors University and plans to graduate in the spring of 2025;

Taylor Clark, who is majoring in medical laboratory technology at Del Mar Community College and plans to graduate in the spring of 2025;

Jennifer Dolce, who is working toward an associate’s degree in nursing from Austin Community College and plans to graduate in December 2025;

Jennifer Hall, who is pursuing a master’s degree in human resources management at Colorado State University while working for the Marble Falls school district;

Anne Halliday, who is working toward a Master of Nursing from Capella University;

Deidre Henderson, who is pursuing a master’s degree in counseling at the University of Texas-Tyler while teaching in the Llano school district;

Leah Kolb, who is working on a degree in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University;

Ashley LeCates, who is pursuing a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas-Tyler while working for the Marble Falls Public Library;

Leila Little, who is pursuing a teaching certificate from iTeach Texas;

Emily Mendoza, who is working on a Master of Science in curriculum and instruction at Texas Tech University while teaching at Marble Falls High School;

Marcia Mladenoff, who is attending the Groomology Institute of Texas for a certificate in pet grooming;

Alyssa Moon, who is pursuing a Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling from Grand Canyon University;

Nicole Morris, who is attending McLennan Community College for a long-term care administration license;

Ashlee Nouri, who is pursuing a Doctorate of Education in learning and organizational change at Baylor University while teaching at Llano High School;

Jennifer Schuetz, who is working toward a degree in psychology at Columbia Southern University;

Amy Theiss, who is attending the University of Texas-Permian Basin for an educational diagnostician certification;

Etta Pearl Torns, who is majoring in biblical studies and minoring in psychology at Colorado Christian University;

and Gina Burney, who is working to complete her teaching certificate as a second-grade teacher in the Llano school district.

