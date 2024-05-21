Science Mill gets ‘Down To Earth’

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Food Forest at the Science Mill in Johnson City. Courtesy photo

The Science Mill highlights ways to a sustainable future during “Down to Earth,” four days of special activities over Memorial Day weekend. The STEM museum is located at 101 S. Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City.

In addition to its regular exhibits on science, technology, engineering, and math, the Science Mill will offer the following programs:

Soil … IT’S ALIVE!

Explore the three main soil particle types—sand, silt, and clay—and learn how vital they are for healthy crops and plants. Calculate soil percentages to determine composition and see how soil quality influences agriculture and the food supply chain.

Hand Pollinators

Learn about the significance of bees and other pollinating insects in maintaining healthy ecosystems. Craft your own hand pollinator.

Greenhouse in a Bag

Discover how gardening fosters a deeper connection with nature, reduces dependence on agriculturally demanding methods, and promotes biodiversity. Create your own “Greenhouse in a Bag” to take home and kickstart a personal garden journey.

Young learners can also step outside to see the Science Mill in full bloom in the Food Forest, Butterfly Garden, and Milkweed Garden.

“Down to Earth” is Friday-Monday, May 24-27. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Monday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The gift shop will be open all weekend; Lady Bird Cafe will serve on Friday and Saturday.

The special activities are included in general admission. Advance tickets may be purchased at sciencemill.org.

editor@thepicayune.com

