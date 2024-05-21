Man gets 60 years for child sex abuse

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Zeb Olan Warner, 38, of Lampasas was sentenced to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted by a Burnet County jury of the continuous sexual abuse of a young relative.

Judge Evan Stubbs of the 424th District Court heard the case and handed down a 60-year sentence for each of the charges, which include one count of continuous sexual assault of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The sentences will be served concurrently, meaning Warner would be 98 years old when he is released.

Warner was originally arrested in 2022 on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony. He was accused of abusing his victim between 2020 and 2022 when the child was between 10 and 12 years old.

Warner bonded out after the first arrest but was arrested again on charges of the sale/distribution/display of harmful material to a minor in 2023.

Again, Warner bonded out but was arrested a third time on all enveloping charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old and the three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The case was prosecuted by 33rd/424th assistant district attorneys Bill Price and Carson Walker.

“We hope this child’s bravery and this verdict will inspire other young victims to come forward,” Price wrote in a media release from the District Attorney’s Office. “There are more kids out there who need to know this community cares about them and will protect them.”

Warner’s legal defense filed a notice of appeal with the court on May 17 contesting the verdict.

