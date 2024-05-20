SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two killed in Texas 71 collision ID’d

05/20/24 | Nathan Bush
Texas 71 sign

The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of the two people killed in a two-vehicle collision on Texas 71 near Burnet County Road 401 on May 16.

Isabel Jiminez Morales, 51, and Robert Byers Tobler, 70, were both pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Debra Bindseil. Tobler is from Cottonwood Shores. He was traveling alone.

No town of residence was given for Morales, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles. The unnamed driver of that vehicle was transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center by Marble Falls Area EMS. 

Marble Falls Area EMS, Spicewood Fire Rescue, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the accident, which shut down traffic on Texas 71 in both directions for about three hours.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, DPS told DailyTrib.com.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety would like to remind all drivers to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic control devices, and always wear your safety belt,” DPS Sgt. Deon Cockrell said.

