Graduations in the Highland Lakes

05/20/24 | DailyTrib.com

High school seniors across the Highland Lakes are graduating this week and next. Below are the dates, times, and locations of the commencement ceremonies.

(Note: Faith Academy of Marble Falls held its graduation on May 10.) 

Marble Falls High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 24

WHERE: Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls

Falls Career High School

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 24

WHERE: MFHS Auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls 

Burnet High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 24

WHERE: Bulldog Stadium, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet

Quest High School

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23

WHERE: BHS Auditorium, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet

Llano High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 31

WHERE: LHS Auditorium, 2509 Texas 16 in Llano

Crossroads High School

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30

WHERE: Llano Junior High School, 400 E. Texas 71 in Llano

Kingsland School

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23

WHERE: Log Country Cove, 617 Log Country Cove in Burnet

Smoking for Jesus Ministry Christian School

WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26

WHERE: Smoking for Jesus Ministry, 1804 RR 2432 in Burnet

Look for the Class of 2024 graduation special in the June edition of The Picayune Magazine.

editor@thepicayune.com

