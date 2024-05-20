Graduations in the Highland Lakes
High school seniors across the Highland Lakes are graduating this week and next. Below are the dates, times, and locations of the commencement ceremonies.
(Note: Faith Academy of Marble Falls held its graduation on May 10.)
Marble Falls High School
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 24
WHERE: Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls
Falls Career High School
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 24
WHERE: MFHS Auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls
Burnet High School
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 24
WHERE: Bulldog Stadium, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet
Quest High School
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23
WHERE: BHS Auditorium, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet
Llano High School
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 31
WHERE: LHS Auditorium, 2509 Texas 16 in Llano
Crossroads High School
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30
WHERE: Llano Junior High School, 400 E. Texas 71 in Llano
Kingsland School
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23
WHERE: Log Country Cove, 617 Log Country Cove in Burnet
Smoking for Jesus Ministry Christian School
WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26
WHERE: Smoking for Jesus Ministry, 1804 RR 2432 in Burnet
