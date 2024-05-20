Graduations in the Highland Lakes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

High school seniors across the Highland Lakes are graduating this week and next. Below are the dates, times, and locations of the commencement ceremonies.

(Note: Faith Academy of Marble Falls held its graduation on May 10.)

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 24

WHERE: Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 24

WHERE: MFHS Auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 24

WHERE: Bulldog Stadium, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23

WHERE: BHS Auditorium, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 31

WHERE: LHS Auditorium, 2509 Texas 16 in Llano

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30

WHERE: Llano Junior High School, 400 E. Texas 71 in Llano

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23

WHERE: Log Country Cove, 617 Log Country Cove in Burnet

WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26

WHERE: Smoking for Jesus Ministry, 1804 RR 2432 in Burnet

Look for the Class of 2024 graduation special in the June edition of The Picayune Magazine.

