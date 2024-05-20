Early voting begins in runoffs

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Early voting in three Republican primary runoff elections in Burnet and Llano counties is Monday-Friday, May 20-24. Election Day is May 28.

Local races on the ballot in Burnet County are Precinct 3 commissioner and tax assessor-collector. Llano County voters in Precinct 3 will choose a commissioner.

All registered voters residing in Precinct 3 in Burnet and Llano counties are eligible to cast a ballot for their respective county commissioner, even if they did not vote in the March 5 primary. All registered voters in Burnet County may vote for the county-wide position of tax assessor-collector, whether or not they voted on March 5.

Llano County Precinct 3 candidates are Bull Guthrie and Brent Richards. The winner will replace retiring Commissioner Mike Sandoval as there is no Democratic nominee.

Burnet County Precinct 3 candidates are Chad Collier and Homer Will. With no Democratic nominee, the winner will fill Commissioner Billy Wall’s vacant seat.

Burnet County tax assessor-collector candidates Susan Allen and DeAnne Fisher are running to replace Sheri Frazier, who is retiring after 32 years. There is no Democratic nominee.

Also on the Republican ballots for Burnet and Llano counties is a runoff for the State Board of Education District 10 between Mary Bone and Tom Maynard, who is the incumbent.

Burnet County Democrats will decide on two runoffs. Vying for the Democratic nomination for U.S. representative of District 31 are Brian Walbridge and Stuart Whitlow. District 31 is currently served by U.S. Rep. John Carter, who is the Republican nominee for the Nov. 7 general election.

Two candidates in a runoff for the Democratic nomination for Place 2 justice in the Third Court of Appeals are Maggie Ellis and Edward Smith. Smith is an incumbent, having served since 2018.

Visit the DailyTrib.com 2024 Republican Primary Runoffs guide for candidates’ views on key issues in their communities and links to their interviews on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

Eligible voters may vote in either polling place.

Burnet AgriLife Auditorium

607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet

From 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes

806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

From 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Eligible voters may vote in any of the three locations during early voting only. Llano County voters must cast their ballots in their home precincts on Election Day.

Llano County Library

102 E. Haynie in Llano

From 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday

Kingsland Branch Library

125 W. Polk in Kingsland

From 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Oakridge Estates POA Building

404 Lake Point Drive in Horseshoe Bay

From 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

