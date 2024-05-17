SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Two dead in Texas 71 collision

05/17/24 | Nathan Bush
Texas 71 sign

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision on Texas 71 near Burnet County Road 401 at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

Traffic on Texas 71 in both directions was shut down until around 6:15 p.m. that evening.

Spicewood Fire Rescue and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

DPS officials have yet to publicly release the names of the two victims or any further details about the wreck.

DailyTrib.com will update this story as more information becomes available.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags:

You Might Like

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 20, 2024

05/17/24 | DailyTrib.com

Burnet County gets serious on nuisance property cleanup

05/17/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Ascension Seton offices still struggling with cyberattack

05/17/24 | Suzanne Freeman
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *