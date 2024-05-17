Two dead in Texas 71 collision

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision on Texas 71 near Burnet County Road 401 at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

Traffic on Texas 71 in both directions was shut down until around 6:15 p.m. that evening.

Spicewood Fire Rescue and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

DPS officials have yet to publicly release the names of the two victims or any further details about the wreck.

DailyTrib.com will update this story as more information becomes available.

