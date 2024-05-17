Burnet County Jail bookings for May 10-16, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 10-16, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kaden Lawrence Castellan, 23, of Lampasas was arrested May 10 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): judgment-aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Joshua Taylor Gollnick, 32, of Bertram was arrested May 10 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Louis Edward Jenkins Jr., 35, of Killeen was arrested May 10 by BCSO: insufficient bond-violation of bond/protective order, insufficient bond-obstruction/retaliation, insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Mandy Kay Martin, 40, of Hurst was arrested May 10 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Released May 11 on $10,000 bond.

Kim Thi Nguyen-Hynn, 33, of Burnet was arrested May 10 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 11 on $2,500 bond.

Javier Alberto Ramirez, 30, of Austin was arrested May 10: fleeing a police officer.

Jose A. Sanchez-Castro, 28, of Bastrop was arrested May 10 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released May 12 on $2,500 bond.

Zeb Olan Warner, 38, of Lampasas was arrested May 10 by BCSO: judgment-sexual abuse of a child-continuous-victim under 14, judgment-aggravated sexual assault (3 counts).

Chase Jeffrey Bedell, 25, of Cedar Park was arrested May 11 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Kamisha Lashae Davis, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 11 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Matthew Lars Garza, 40, of Burnet was arrested May 11 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Simon Gauna III, 29, of Burnet was arrested May 11 by BCSO: deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm. Released May 13 on $15,000 bond.

Annaliese Rene Pirie, 32, of Burnet was arrested May 11 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released May 13 on $1,500 bond.

Javier Alberto Ramirez, 30, of Austin was arrested May 11 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released May 14 to ICE.

Marco Antonio Almazan, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 12 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of a controlled substance, theft of property, secure execution document by deception.

Bobby Lee Bingle, 41, of Burnet was arrested May 12 by BCSO: parole violation.

Renee Lynn Brewer, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested May 12 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): criminal trespass. Released May 13 on $2,500 bond.

Jonathan Contreras-Chinchilla, 34, of Austin was arrested May 12 by ICE: detainer. Released May 13 on $2,500 bond.

Julio Guerrero-Narciso, 34, of Round Rock was arrested May 12 by ICE: detainer. Released May 13 to ICE.

Luis David Hernandez-Flores, 43, of Kingsland was arrested May 12 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): bond forfeiture-driving while intoxicated. Released May 13 on $101 bond.

Ashton Cole Holloman, 30, of Burnet was arrested May 12 by BPD: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Jayson Murillo-George, 21, of Austin was arrested May 12 by ICE: detainer. Released May 13 to ICE.

Juan Ramos-Garcia, 47, of Austin was arrested May 12 by ICE: detainer. Released May 13 to ICE.

Bradley Edward Ritchie, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested May 12 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): driving while intoxicated. Released May 14 on $10,000 bond.

Cecilia Rocha-Lara, 42, of Austin was arrested May 12 by ICE: detainer. Released May 14 to ICE.

Eddie O’Neal Starks, 59, of Kingsland was arrested May 12 by BCSO: SRA-tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Josue Torcati-Sebrian, 36, of Austin was arrested May 12 by ICE: detainer. Released May 13 to ICE.

Marco Almazan, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 13 by ICE: detainer.

James Ray Davis Jr., 48, of Marble Falls was arrested May 13 by BCSO: burglary of a building, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Shawn Allen Johnson, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 13 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Gustavo Santiago Longoria, 28, of Burnet was arrested May 13 by BCSO: insufficient bond-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, insufficient bond-interfering with an emergency request for assistance, insufficient bond-unlawful restraint, insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. Released May 16 to outside agency.

Chase Mitchell McGuire, 23, of Burnet was arrested May 13 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member. Released May 15 on $10,000 bond.

Michael Adam Morales, 42, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 13 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Valente Bocanegra-Montero, 47, of Burnet was arrested May 14 by GSPD: theft of property.

Chrystyna Angelica Burt, 33, of Burnet was arrested May 14 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Dustin Michael Holderfield, 25, of Burnet was arrested May 14 by BPD: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released May 16 to outside agency.

Ashton Cole Holloman, 28, of Burnet was arrested May 14 by BCSO: surety surrender-reckless driving.

Jennifer Dianne Martinez, 47, of Kingsland was arrested May 14 by BPD: failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $2,000 in bonds.

Yolanda Juanita Martinez, 64, of Burnet was arrested May 14 by BPD: disorderly conduct. Released May 15 on personal recognizance.

Emanda Marie Offerrall, 39, was arrested May 14 by BPD: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Marilyn Marie Smith, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested May 14 by BCSO:driving while intoxicated. Released May 15 on $2,000 bond.

Freddy Solis, 60, of Burnet was arrested May 14 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while license is invalid.

Valente Bocanegra-Montero, 47, of Burnet was arrested May 15 by ICE: detainer.

Alejandro Garcia-Martinez, 47, of Burnet was arrested May 15 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Thomas Harry Gorecki III, 48, of Lampasas was arrested May 15 by BPD: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released May 16 on $1,500 in bonds.

Daniel Bryson Metzgar, 21, of Meadowlakes was arrested May 15 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Shawn Michael Nead, 28, of Bertram was arrested May 15 by BTPD: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trevor Alan New, 24, of Burnet was arrested May 15 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Luis Chacaj Tahual, 46, of Kingsland was arrested May 15 by BCSO: tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Mason Dewayne Barton, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested May 16 by BCSO: accident involving injury (2 counts).

Jeremy Mitchell Brackin, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested May 16 by BCSO: insufficient bond-unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Tasheena Dannielle Curtis, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 16 by GSPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Ray Davis Jr., 48, of Marble Falls was arrested May 16 by BCSO: stalking, unlawful restraint.

Nicholas Anthony Farris, 34, of Burnet was arrested May 16 by BCSO: online solicitation of a minor.

Angel Luis Garza, 38, of Fort Worth was arrested May 16 by BCSO: murder.

Patryck Jon Leddy, 38, of Fort Worth was arrested May 16 by BPD: assault on a household/family member.

Joseph Leland Miller, 35, of Kingsland was arrested May 16 by BPD: driving while license is invalid.

David Alonso Silva-Mendez, 37, of Austin was arrested May 16 by ICE: detainer.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.