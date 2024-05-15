Marble Falls freshmen read original books to Colt students
Thirty original books written, illustrated, and designed by Marble Falls High School ninth-grade honors students were read aloud to groups of first- and second-graders at Colt Elementary School on Tuesday, May 14.
The cross-campus reading day was the culmination of three weeks of work. The high school students recorded podcasts about the process after finishing their stories.
“They researched the scientific principle and then made a metaphor for life out of it,” said English language arts teacher Chloe Pierce.
The young authors modeled their books on “Little Black Hole,” a children’s book by Molly Webster.
“The whole process was to teach them how to organically find inspiration in the world and create meaningful messages with real-world application,” Pierce said.
The original works will be digitally copied before students donate them to the Marble Falls school district, where they will be enjoyed by young readers at all elementary campuses for years to come.
One book, titled “Suki and Soleil,” was created by Ines Ruiz, Sarena Wathen, and Logan Lock. The cosmic story of friendship focused on the different phases of the moon.
“Our message was that friends, whether they’re in their darkest or best times, can stick together and create true friendships,” Ruiz said.
Wathen explained the origin of their story.
“We took a lot from our own personal experiences,” she said. “We’re a lot like Suki in many ways.”
Several of the characters in the book were based on real people, Ruiz added.
“We wanted to reflect on people who we’ve met in our lives based on these characters,” she said. “We wanted to show that the people you meet in your life can truly affect your personality and how you are.”
One of the greatest challenges for the three young authors was to make their stories comprehensible for young readers.
“A big issue for us was that we think intellectually, and we like to write,” Wathen said. “It was sometimes hard to get in the head of an elementary schooler and make it easily digestible for them.”
Colt second-grader Emmalynn Hooten shared her experience with DailyTrib.com.
“We learned how to sound out the words,” she said. “They helped us learn some more about reading and some other stuff.”