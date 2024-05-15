Horseshoe Bay gets first big check to expand broadband

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Horseshoe Bay City Councilor Frank Hosea (left) and City Manager Jeff Koska (right) accepted a ceremonial check for about $550,000 from Llano County Precinct 1 Commissioner Peter Jones on May 14. The money will go toward expanding broadband services in the city. Courtesy photo

The city of Horseshoe Bay received a big boost to its broadband service on Tuesday, May 14. Llano County presented city officials with a ceremonial check for $550,000, the first payment of a $1 million interlocal agreement between the county and city to expand internet access for Horseshoe Bay residents.

“Funding is expected to be made available through many grants to have full internet service available in rural Llano County over the next few years,” Llano County Precinct 1 Commissioner Peter Jones said in a media release.

Jones leads the county’s broadband internet expansion initiative.

Horseshoe Bay entered the agreement over two years ago with the allocation of federal funds to Llano County from the American Rescue Plan Act, which sought to solve nationwide issues identified during the COVID-19 pandemic, including rural broadband access. The agreement was negotiated by former Horseshoe Bay Mayor Cynthia Clinesmith.

The recent boost in funding follows the installation of three new internet towers to expand wireless coverage in the area. Horseshoe Bay also inked a deal to install underground fiber internet through micro-trenching.

