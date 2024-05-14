Marilyn Ruth Hickson, 79, of Buchanan Dam passed away May 10, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marilyn Ruth Hickson (Millen), age 79, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, went to be with her Lord, early Friday morning, May 10, 2024, under home hospice care, following a long battle of Metastatic Breast Cancer.

Born December 10, 1944, in San Antonio, Texas, Marilyn was the 2nd born of Jack Eugene Millen and Evelyn Zoe Millen (Fox). She was preceded by death by her loving and devoted husband, William V. Hickson; her only sibling, Jack David Millen; and her stepson, William Thomas Hickson.

Marilyn loved life and devoted her life to her faith in everything she ever did. She was an ordained minister recognized by the Pentecostal Church of God, serving in many ministries throughout the years, including worship leading, nursing home, Women’s Aglow, radio broadcasting, missions and more. She authored many songs and poems, always contributing her talent to God by writing and singing lyrics to His Glory and Scripture.

Marilyn had a passion for fishing, deer hunting, bowling, bargain hunting and selling. She had a heart to give, a fun sense of humor and play, and was known to be an encourager to all those around her—she knew no strangers.

Surviving family members include her daughter Laurie Dawn O’Donnell (Garren) and her husband, Matthew Joseph O’Donnell; stepdaughter, Vickie Sue Smith (Hickson) and her husband Johnny W. Smith; five granddaughters, three grandsons, and 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at The First Assembly of God, 96 S. Main St., Marble Falls, Texas, on Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m. Reception following in the Fellowship Hall.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.