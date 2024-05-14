Marble Falls city councilors sworn in

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Richard Westerman (left), Lauren Haltom, and Griff Morris take their oaths of office during a special meeting of the Marble Falls City Council on May 14. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Former Mayor Richard Westerman is officially back on the Marble Falls City Council after being sworn in as the Place 5 councilor on May 14. Incumbents Griff Morris and Lauren Haltom, who ran unopposed for their seats, also took oaths of offices during the Tuesday special meeting of the council.

Westerman (181 votes) defeated incumbent Councilor Dee Haddock (163) and challenger John Davis (26) in the May 4 election, according to official results from the Burnet County Elections Office.

“I want to sincerely thank Mr. Haddock for his service, not only on (City) Council, but on many (city) commissions,” Mayor Dave Rhodes said during the meeting. “His wisdom has always been appreciated.” Former Mayor Richard Westerman (right) rejoined the Marble Falls City Council as the Place 5 councilor after receiving a certificate of election from Mayor Dave Rhodes. Rhodes and Westerman went head-to-head in a close race for the mayor’s gavel in 2023. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Although he ran uncontested, Morris was troubled by the lack of voter participation in the May 4 city election, which saw roughly 8 percent turnout. Only 374 ballots were cast out of 4,681 registered voters in Marble Falls.

“As a citizen, I find it sad, personally,” he said. “It’s pathetic.”

Rhodes agreed.

“It’s more than disappointing,” he said.

City Secretary Christina McDonald administered the oaths of office.

The Marble Falls City Council’s first regular meeting with its newest councilor is 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at City Hall, 800 Third St.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.