Horseshoe Bay fire department gets $25K for rescue equipment

Representatives of the LCRA and PEC presented a $25,000 check to the Horseshoe Bay Fire Department for life-saving extraction equipment. Courtesy photo

The Horseshoe Bay Fire Department on May 9 accepted a $25,000 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority and Pedernales Electric Cooperative for new extraction equipment.

Awarded through the LCRA’s Community Development Partnership Program, the money will help pay to replace the department’s outdated hydraulic-powered rescue tools with a battery-operated rig.

The Horseshoe Bay department will supplement the grant with $7,530 in matching funds.

“This generous grant will help us update our extraction equipment to help save lives where mere seconds count towards a life-or-death situation; seconds are critical,” said Horseshoe Bay Fire Chief Doug Fowler in a media release.

All primary fire engines will be equipped with the new machinery.

The Horseshoe Bay Fire Department covers an area of roughly 14 square-miles and offers services to neighboring towns via automatic aid pacts and mutual support agreements. The department employs about 24 firefighters.

“This generous grant will help us update our extraction equipment to keep up with the rapid growth of the Highland Lakes,” said Horseshoe Bay City Manager Jeff Koska in the media release.

