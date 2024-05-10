NEW BIZ: Get Better Now at Burnet physical therapy clinic

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dr. Ben Menke in his new Better Now Physical Therapy clinic in Burnet. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Better Now Physical Therapy is the newest option for Highland Lakes residents needing to manage pain and improve mobility. Dr. Ben Menke held a grand opening on May 3 for his clinic at 608 Buchanan Drive in Burnet.

“It’s been the perfect place to start,” Menke told DailyTrib.com, referring to opening the clinic in Burnet. “I’ve been very thankful for how easy it’s been to start a physical therapy business out here. Everybody has been very welcoming and very warm.”

Better Now Physical Therapy offers outpatient services to people with movement problems, which Menke said are usually related to pain, balance, stiffness, or dizziness. He uses rehabilitative exercises and manual manipulation to treat these issues.

The clinic is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. It is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

“A big emphasis we have is on customer service,” Menke said. “We treat people with kindness and try to help their visits be enjoyable, even though they are hurting.”

Contact Better Now Physical Therapy at 512-617-4334 or frontdesk@betternowpt.com.

