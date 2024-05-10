SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 13, 2024

05/10/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, May 13

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action to approve $6,998 for equipment that will be used to streamline the work of the permitting office, including two iPads, a drone, and training
  • authorize Riley Mountain Engineering to re-engage efforts to construct the Llano County Criminal Justice Center

Tuesday, May 14

Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees

8 a.m. special meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • approval of canvass of board election

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • acceptance of a donation of various sporting equipment from Meghan Inyang for the Burnet County Jail 
  • budget workshop
  • discussion and possible action regarding an application for a $60,000 grant for the Bertram Library from the Mitte Foundation

Sunrise Beach Village City Council

10 a.m. special meeting

Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Marble Falls City Council

Noon special meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on a resolution to canvass returns and the declare the results of the May 4 election
  • issuance of certificates of election
  • administration of oaths of office to successful candidates in the May 4 election

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda:

  • administration of oaths of office
  • discussion and possible action on the purchase of a 2023 type 1 ambulance for the Burnet Fire Department for the 2024-25 fiscal year
  • discussion and possible action on the purchase of two vehicles for the public works department
  • discussion and possible action regarding an exemption from ad valorem taxes for qualifying child care facilities

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Thursday, May 16

Sunrise Beach Village City Council

1:30 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on the 2024 Citizen of the Year Award
  • discussion and action on accepting the 2022-23 fiscal audit

Friday, May 17

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the co-op’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

