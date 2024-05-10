GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 13, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, May 13
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- discussion and action to approve $6,998 for equipment that will be used to streamline the work of the permitting office, including two iPads, a drone, and training
- authorize Riley Mountain Engineering to re-engage efforts to construct the Llano County Criminal Justice Center
Tuesday, May 14
Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees
8 a.m. special meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
- approval of canvass of board election
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- acceptance of a donation of various sporting equipment from Meghan Inyang for the Burnet County Jail
- budget workshop
- discussion and possible action regarding an application for a $60,000 grant for the Bertram Library from the Mitte Foundation
Sunrise Beach Village City Council
10 a.m. special meeting
Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Marble Falls City Council
Noon special meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and action on a resolution to canvass returns and the declare the results of the May 4 election
- issuance of certificates of election
- administration of oaths of office to successful candidates in the May 4 election
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
- administration of oaths of office
- discussion and possible action on the purchase of a 2023 type 1 ambulance for the Burnet Fire Department for the 2024-25 fiscal year
- discussion and possible action on the purchase of two vehicles for the public works department
- discussion and possible action regarding an exemption from ad valorem taxes for qualifying child care facilities
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Thursday, May 16
Sunrise Beach Village City Council
1:30 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
- discussion and action on the 2024 Citizen of the Year Award
- discussion and action on accepting the 2022-23 fiscal audit
Friday, May 17
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the co-op’s website for more information.