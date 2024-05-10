GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 13, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, May 13

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and action to approve $6,998 for equipment that will be used to streamline the work of the permitting office, including two iPads, a drone, and training

authorize Riley Mountain Engineering to re-engage efforts to construct the Llano County Criminal Justice Center

Tuesday, May 14

8 a.m. special meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

approval of canvass of board election

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

acceptance of a donation of various sporting equipment from Meghan Inyang for the Burnet County Jail

budget workshop

discussion and possible action regarding an application for a $60,000 grant for the Bertram Library from the Mitte Foundation

10 a.m. special meeting

Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Noon special meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and action on a resolution to canvass returns and the declare the results of the May 4 election

issuance of certificates of election

administration of oaths of office to successful candidates in the May 4 election

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda:

administration of oaths of office

discussion and possible action on the purchase of a 2023 type 1 ambulance for the Burnet Fire Department for the 2024-25 fiscal year

discussion and possible action on the purchase of two vehicles for the public works department

discussion and possible action regarding an exemption from ad valorem taxes for qualifying child care facilities

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Thursday, May 16

1:30 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

On the agenda:

discussion and action on the 2024 Citizen of the Year Award

discussion and action on accepting the 2022-23 fiscal audit

Friday, May 17

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the co-op’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

