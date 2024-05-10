Burnet County Jail bookings for May 3-9, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 3-9, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jessica Yvonne Bernal, 33, of Lampasas was arrested May 3 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Nicholas Terrell Brooks, 26, of Killeen was arrested May 3 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): SRA-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Mason Lynn Foster, 18, of Bertram was arrested May 3 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): theft, public intoxication. Released May 4 on $500 in bonds.

Shae Joshua Luckey, 18, of Spicewood was arrested May 3 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Weston Joseph Mathews, 24, of Florence was arrested May 3 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Dawn Smith McGlasson, 63, of Cedar Creek was arrested May 3 by LCSO: detainer.

Hendrick Giraldo Rivera, 28, of Bertram was arrested May 3 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Brian Adam Schobey, 38, of Austin was arrested May 3 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): resisting arrest/search/transport, failure to identify to a peace officer, public intoxication.

Michael Wesley Jones, 51, of Cherokee was arrested May 4 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released May 5 on $1,500 bond.

Jared Joseph Kunz, 41, of San Antonio was arrested May 4 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released May 5 on personal recognizance.

Brianna Christine Shrubar, 30, of Kingsland was arrested May 4 by MFPD: failure to provide proof of animal license (2 counts), animal estray/at large, failure to appear, capias pro fine-animal estray/at large, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of animal license, capias pro fine-failure to appear. Released May 5 after paying a fine.

Mary Lynne Sobtzak, 37, of Burnet was arrested May 4 by GSPD: theft of property. Released May 5 on $2,500 bond.

Dana Scott Tuxhorn, 63, of Austin was arrested May 4 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated. Released May 5 on $1,500 bond.

Lindsay Anne Zimmerman, 39, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 4 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated. Released May 5 on $15,000 bond.

James Robert Allen III, 40, of Burnet was arrested May 5 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, failure to identify to a peace officer. Released May 6 on $2,000 in bonds.

Jose Castillo-Lopez, 27, was arrested May 5 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released May 6 to ICE.

Marcel Brent Morel, 60, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 5 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 6 on $2,500 bond.

Anna Newlin, 59, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 5 by BPD: theft of property. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Ruben Perez Jr., 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 5 by BCSO: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Rueben Robinson, 37, was arrested May 5 by ICE: detainer. Released May 6 to ICE.

Nichole Michaela Schlosser, 43, of Burnet was arrested May 5 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Daniel Vargas-Chaparro, 25, was arrested May 5 by ICE: detainer. Released May 6 to ICE.

Cameron Don Berryhill, 39, of Burnet was arrested May 6 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Cordney Latroy Black, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 6 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid. Released May 7 on $3,000 bond.

Robert Shane Glidewell, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested May 6 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a dangerous drug, insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $9,000 in bonds.

Joshua Matthew Gregurich, 34, of San Antonio was arrested May 6 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released May 7 on $1,000 bond.

Joshua James Heflin, 49, of Burnet was arrested May 6 by BCSO: insufficient bond-violation of bond/protective order. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Yogesh Oli, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested May 6 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Roland Urbano Ramirez, 44, of Bertram was arrested May 6 by BCSO: insufficient bond-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Johnnie Lee Dalton Rudd, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 6 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated. Released May 8 on $1,500 bond.

Omar Sandoval, 34, of Fort Worth was arrested May 6 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released May 9 with credit for time served.

Christopher Curtis Shugart, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested May 6 by BCSO: interfering with public duties. Released May 7 on $2,500 bond.

Carlos Yahir Soto-Campa, 20, of Killeen was arrested May 6 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

George Patrick Thompson, 30, of Bertram was arrested May 6 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. Released May 7 on $15,000 bond.

Carson Kenley Blagrave, 42, of Amarillo was arrested May 7 by BCSO: intoxication assault with a vehicle-serious bodily injury (2 counts).

Landy Jo Fifer, 37, of Graford was arrested May 7 by BCSO: failure to appear-adjudication-prohibited weapon.

Lisa Arredondo Hinojosa, 52, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 7 by GSPD: failure to appear, driving while license is invalid (2 counts), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, prohibited item/substance in a correctional/civic center, possession of a controlled substance.

Weston Dale James, 32, of Burnet was arrested May 7 by BDP: driving while license is invalid. Released May 8 on $1,500 bond.

Adrian Ethaniel Reyes, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 7 by DPS: possession of marijuana, resisting arrest/search/transport, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released May 9 on $18,000 in bonds.

Hector Manuel Ruiz, 57, of Austin was arrested May 7 by GSPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Kaleb Scott Schweitzer, 27, of Bertram was arrested May 7 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Pedro Damian Barajas, 51, of San Antonio was arrested May 8 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Eli Bode, 31, of Burnet was arrested May 8 by BPD: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Casa Chasity Hall, 44, of Lago Vista was arrested May 8 by BCSO: theft. Released May 9 on $1,500 bond.

Bryan Lee Lynn, 60, of Burnet was arrested May 8 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

John Dahl Appleby, 52, of Bertram was arrested May 9 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Eric Donquinn Conely, 35, of Burnet was arrested May 9 by BCSO: criminal mischief, SRA-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Spencer Craig Jowers, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 9 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Dean Denise Richie Marek, 53, of Lago Vista was arrested May 9 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Erin Mae O’Connor, 32, of Burnet was arrested May 9 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Lana Kay Strickland, 60, of Burnet was arrested May 9 by BCSO: intoxication assault with a vehicle-serious bodily injury.

Jessica June Tumey, 47, of Spicewood was arrested May 9 by BCSO: criminal mischief.

Nelson Kaine Williams, 28, of Round Rock was arrested May 9 by BCSO: failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/transport, failure to appear-criminal mischief.

