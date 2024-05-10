Burnet County History now half-price

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet County Historical Commission member Terri Burger (left) and Chairmain Rachel Bryson sell history books at the 2024 Bluebonnet Festival in Burnet. The commission will have a table with available books at the Burnet County Fair on June 7-8 in the AgriLife building, 607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Burnet County history books are on sale. The Burnet County Historical Commission cut the prices in half for “Burnet County History Vol. I” and “Burnet County History Vol II.”

“We are lowering the price of volumes one and two to $30 each,” said commission Chairman Rachel Bryson.

And for $75, buyers get both volumes and the commission’s two cemetery books: “Burnet County Cemetery Records 1852-1982” and “Burnet County Cemetery Records 1983-1992.”

“We have paid for the first and second publications, so we have no debt on them and a large surplus,” Bryson said. “And even though they are online now, they make great coffee table books. Some people like to look stuff up in a book.”

The books were published in 1979 after 10 years of work by the commission and the late historian Darrell Debo.

Dedicated to the area’s pioneer families, Volume I tells the story of how the county was settled in the 1840s and includes historical information about its schools, churches, businesses, industries, farms, ranches, and communities.

Volume II focuses on the histories of 340 Burnet County families that settled in the area before 1900.

Individual prices for the books are $30 each for volumes I and II, $10 for the first cemetery records book, and $5 for the supplement that includes cemetery records through 1992. Again, all four books can be purchased together for $75.

Books are available at the following locations:

Herman Brown Free Library, 100 E. Washington St. in Burnet. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

Marble Falls Library, 101 Main St. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Bertram Library, 170 N. Gabriel St. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

The Burnet County Historical Commission will be selling the books at a booth at the Burnet County Area Fair, which is June 7-8 in the AgriLife building, 607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet.

The content of all four books can be found on the Herman Brown Free Library website and The Falls on the Colorado Museum website.

