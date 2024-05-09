MFHS students get PEC scholarships
Three Marble Falls High School students were awarded scholarships from the Pedernales Electric Cooperative. Ashlynn Skero received $4,500, Kambell Stewart $4,000, and Jeremiah Bales $3,000. The three were among 25 chosen for scholarships from a record number of applications.
They were recognized during a PEC reception on May 2 in Kyle.
“It’s our honor to help support the students selected on their educational journey,” said Mikayla Herron, PEC community outreach specialist. “We were astonished at the talent of those who applied and thrilled to receive a record 679 applicants this year.”
PEC also awarded two adult scholarships of $3,000 each. Recipients can use the funds for tuition at a college, university, or technical/trade school of their choice.
This is the 25th anniversary of PEC’s scholarship program. The application period usually opens in early February and runs through mid- to late March.