Llano ISD voters keep incumbents

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Voters favored two incumbents in the May 4 election for the Llano Independent School District Board of Trustees. Place 1 Trustee Rob Wilson and Place 5 Trustee Dean Campbell said the outcome was a reflection of voter confidence.

Wilson beat challenger Pamela Houston 1,081 to 752 votes, or 58.97 percent to 41.03 percent of total votes cast.

Campbell won his seat with 853 votes, or 47.21 percent of total votes cast, against Penny Wimberly’s 717 votes, or 39.86 percent, and Reed Norman’s 237 votes, or 13.12 percent.

Of the 16,137 registered voters eligible to participate in the LISD election, 1,833 voters (11.35 percent) cast a ballot for the Place 1 race and 1,807 voters (11.19 percent) for the Place 5 race.

“This election confirmed my belief that most stakeholders in Llano ISD recognize the work we are doing as a school district and are pleased with the results,” Wilson wrote in a post-election statement to DailyTrib.com. “I am glad to see that the voters of Llano County chose to focus on the future of our students.”

This will be Wilson’s fourth term on the board. Trustees serve three-year terms.

His opponent, Huston, did not provide comment by press time on Thursday, May 9.

Campbell had similar sentiments on the election’s results. This will be his third term on the board.

“The fact that I was re-elected, I think it means the majority of the people in our school district feel like the board was doing a good job,” he wrote in his post-election statement. “I think the people in our community have a lot of trust in our board and respect for our leadership.”

Campbell’s opponents did provide statements.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate Dean Campbell on his victory,” Wimberly wrote. “I’m excited about new opportunities to improve Llano County schools. Thank you for your support as I continue this journey to make positive change and a lasting impact for our Llano County students.”

Norman said he ran for the board when he saw what he perceived to be a lack of “empathy” and “transparency” during a meeting, but he also said he supports the election’s results.

“Despite being defeated in the election, I am grateful for those who supported me, and I respect the majority’s confidence in the current board,” he wrote. “As an alumnus, I am proud to support my alma mater.”

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.