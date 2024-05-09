Future Llano County sheriff hired as temporary investigator

Marquis Cantu announced his run for Llano County sheriff in October 2023, a race he won in the March 2024 Republican primary. He will be on the Nov. 7 general election ballot unopposed as no Democrat sought the nomination. The county attorney’s office recently hired him as a temporary, part-time investigator, a role he will hold until he takes office in January 2025. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Incoming Llano County Sheriff Marquis Cantu was hired by the Llano County Attorney’s Office as a part-time investigator to assist with criminal cases and learn the ropes before he pins on the sheriff’s badge in January 2025.

“Marquis brings his experience as a Texas ranger in dealing with serious crimes,” Llano County Attorney Dwain Rogers told DailyTrib.com. “In addition to that, it gives him the ability to understand and begin to get his hands around the county’s policies, procedures, and processes when he becomes the sheriff.”

Cantu will be the first new Llano County sheriff in 16 years. He effectively secured the position when he won the Republican nomination in the March 2024 primary election. No Democrat sought their party’s nomination, so Cantu will be unopposed in the November general election.

The future sheriff was serving as Llano County Precinct 1 justice of the peace but stepped down from that role when he announced his bid for sheriff in October 2023.

County Attorney Rogers hired Cantu for the part-time senior investigator’s job using funds granted to his office by Senate Bill 22 from the 88th Texas legislative session, which provides financial support for rural prosecutors. The Llano County Attorney’s Office received $175,000 from SB22, which must go toward staff salaries. About $40,000 will pay Cantu’s part-time salary through January. He will work up to 30 hours a week.

As an investigator, Cantu will review cases submitted to the Llano County Attorney’s Office and do the research and legwork necessary to build the prosecution’s case.

According to Cantu, his role as an investigator has already given him a deeper insight into the relationships between the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, attorney’s office, and county judge. Retiring Sheriff Bill Blackburn also brought him on board to oversee the LCSO’s current budget process.

“I’m learning how the county government works,” Cantu told DailyTrib.com. “The sheriff has opened his doors to me. It will be a smooth transition in January.”

