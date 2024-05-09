Burnet County Rodeo May 10-11

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2024 Burnet County Rodeo is May 10-11. File photo

The 58th annual Burnet County Rodeo is Friday-Saturday, May 10-11, at the Burnet County Fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. both days. The action starts at 7 p.m.

Plans include a patriotic theme on opening night, a cancer awareness night (wear pink) on Saturday, an appearance by retiring hall-of-fame rodeo clown Leon Coffee, live music, and kid-friendly competitions.

“It’s a true family activity where everyone can have fun,” Burnet County Rodeo Association representative Brent Nichols told KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune.

Advanced admission is $15 for adults and $5 for kids. Purchase tickets online or in person at the Burnet Chamber of Commerce, Hill Country Auto Glass in Burnet, and Blair’s Western Wear in Marble Falls.

Tickets at the gate are $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 10 and older, and free for kids 9 and younger.

A concession stand will be available; no coolers allowed.

The Jody Proctor Band will perform on the rodeo’s first night after the action. Alan Whitehead & The Western Playboys take the stage the following night.

“There will be some dancing,” said Nichols, adding that he is proud to be a part of Burnet County’s historic rodeo. “It’s been going on a long time, longer than I’ve been around in this part of the country.”

He also reminded KBEY listeners of how important the tradition is.

“We’re really proud of our rodeos in Texas,” Nichols said. “We enjoy them.”

nathan@thepicayune.com

