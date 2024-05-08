Sunrise Beach sees high voter turnout in local elections

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Voters turned out in force for the Sunrise Beach City Council election on May 4, choosing a new mayor and councilor and keeping a veteran councilor.

Rob Hardy won the mayoral race with 211 votes, or 57.03 percent of the vote, to John Schwin’s 159, or 42.97 percent. Both candidates were sitting councilors seeking to fill the seat of Mayor Chellie Stewart, who chose not to run for re-election.

“I want to continue the work of the council and of Mayor Chellie, who decided not to run,” Hardy told DailyTrib.com in a post-election interview. “They’re hard shoes to fill, but the good thing is that Chellie and I are not just colleagues, we’re neighbors and friends, and I will continue to seek her counsel and advice. I am very pleased with how things turned out, and I look forward to continuing the work of the citizens.”

Voters also chose two councilors. Three candidates ran, with the top two vote-getters taking seats.

Newcomer Jeffrey Cook won a seat with 234 votes, or 39.07 percent of the total cast. Incumbent Dan Gower kept his seat with 214, or 35.73 percent. Frank Donnell was unsuccessful in his bid with 151, or 25.21 percent of the votes cast.

Voter turnout

Sunrise Beach saw a large voter turnout compared to some of its neighbors in the Highland Lakes.

According to the Llano County Elections Office, of the 789 registered voters in the city, 370 of them participated in the May 4 mayoral election, which comes out to 46.89 percent.

The percentage of registered voters who turned out to vote in Sunrise Beach far exceeds that of much larger communities nearby, like Granite Shoals and Marble Falls. The small lakeside town also had more voters overall than both of these cities in the May 4 local elections.

In Granite Shoals, 283 out of 2,782 (10.17 percent) of registered voters went to the polls.

In Marble Falls, 368 out of 4,721 (7.79 percent) of registered voters chose the one new council member.

Hardy attributes the relatively high voter turnout to the civic-minded residents of Sunrise Beach.

“We have a very interested and committed population out here,” Hardy said. “I’m incredibly gratified that so many people are interested in the well-being of the community. We had a huge turnout (for the election).”

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.