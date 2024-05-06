Students shine at Kiwanis talent showcase

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Artwork was on display inside Downtown Beer Hall, 209 Main St. in Marble Falls, during the second annual Student Talent Showcase on May 4. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Highland Lakes Kiwanis Club celebrated 20 young artists during its second annual Student Talent Showcase on May 4 at Downtown Beer Hall, 209 Main St. in Marble Falls.

Schools and youth organizations represented were Highland Lakes Elementary in Granite Shoals, Faith Academy of Marble Falls, Reclaim Arts Academy in Marble Falls, Marble Falls High School, Harmony School of Creative Arts in Marble Falls, and the Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes units.

Winners were separated into two categories determined by grade level. Submissions included art in all forms.

“We try to motivate and inspire young people to develop their leadership and character,” said Kiwanis Club director Jim Hower. “We try to motivate young people as they become old people to leave the world, their neighborhood, and their community a little bit better than the way they found it.”

Judges selected the top artwork through a rigorous grading process.

“I see the confidence in these lines in these paintings,” judge Eduardo Rivera-Torres told the crowd. The sculptor has public projects in Falls Creek Skate Park and downtown’s Old Oak Square. “It’s really encouraging to see.”

Showcase guests also voted for their top three choices in each of the two categories to determine People’s Choice winners.

Winners were:

KINDERGARTEN THROUGH FIFTH GRADE

Randy Mendoza of Highland Lakes Elementary

Emma Prevost of Faith Academy

Isaac Gomez of Reclaim Arts Academy

Zoey Inkerster of the Boys and Girls Club-Marble Falls

Luna Martinez of the Boys and Girls Club-Marble Falls

Raven Davis of the Boys and Girls Club-Burnet

Emmalyn Horner of the Boys and Girls Club-Llano

Turner Johnson of Reclaim Arts Academy

Bryan Leon of the Boys and Girls Club-Kingsland

People’s Choice: Abby Prevost of Faith Academy

SIXTH THROUGH 12TH GRADES

McKenzie Prevost of Faith Academy

Roselyn Arredondo of Marble Falls High School

Sophia Mills of Marble Falls High School

Brynn Rutter of Marble Falls High School

Carolina Gomez of Reclaim Arts Academy

Olivia Dooley of Faith Academy

Ella Hillman of Marble Falls High School

Kirra Davasher of Marble Falls High School

Rebeckah Cota of Marble Falls High School

People’s Choice: Idaly Olvera of Marble Falls High School

Members of the Marble Falls High School robotics team were also at the event to give demonstrations of their competition robot. Members of the Marble Falls High School robotics team showcased their competition robot during the Student Talent Showcase on May 4. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

“There must have been about 10 young people—third, fourth and fifth grade—watching this,” Hower said. “Whether these (robotics students) realize this, they may have inspired the next generation of engineers.”

Hower hopes to incorporate more science-focused projects into the showcase in the future.

All winners received cash prizes and a signed ribbon from Benini, an accomplished Italian artist who lives in the Highland Lakes. A museum dedicated to his career is located at 3440 FM 2147 East in Marble Falls.

The Highland Lakes Kiwanis Club supports area youths through programs and fundraisers. Visit its website for more information, to join, or to donate.

