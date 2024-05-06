Students shine at Kiwanis talent showcase
The Highland Lakes Kiwanis Club celebrated 20 young artists during its second annual Student Talent Showcase on May 4 at Downtown Beer Hall, 209 Main St. in Marble Falls.
Schools and youth organizations represented were Highland Lakes Elementary in Granite Shoals, Faith Academy of Marble Falls, Reclaim Arts Academy in Marble Falls, Marble Falls High School, Harmony School of Creative Arts in Marble Falls, and the Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes units.
Winners were separated into two categories determined by grade level. Submissions included art in all forms.
“We try to motivate and inspire young people to develop their leadership and character,” said Kiwanis Club director Jim Hower. “We try to motivate young people as they become old people to leave the world, their neighborhood, and their community a little bit better than the way they found it.”
Judges selected the top artwork through a rigorous grading process.
“I see the confidence in these lines in these paintings,” judge Eduardo Rivera-Torres told the crowd. The sculptor has public projects in Falls Creek Skate Park and downtown’s Old Oak Square. “It’s really encouraging to see.”
Showcase guests also voted for their top three choices in each of the two categories to determine People’s Choice winners.
Winners were:
KINDERGARTEN THROUGH FIFTH GRADE
- Randy Mendoza of Highland Lakes Elementary
- Emma Prevost of Faith Academy
- Isaac Gomez of Reclaim Arts Academy
- Zoey Inkerster of the Boys and Girls Club-Marble Falls
- Luna Martinez of the Boys and Girls Club-Marble Falls
- Raven Davis of the Boys and Girls Club-Burnet
- Emmalyn Horner of the Boys and Girls Club-Llano
- Turner Johnson of Reclaim Arts Academy
- Bryan Leon of the Boys and Girls Club-Kingsland
- People’s Choice: Abby Prevost of Faith Academy
SIXTH THROUGH 12TH GRADES
- McKenzie Prevost of Faith Academy
- Roselyn Arredondo of Marble Falls High School
- Sophia Mills of Marble Falls High School
- Brynn Rutter of Marble Falls High School
- Carolina Gomez of Reclaim Arts Academy
- Olivia Dooley of Faith Academy
- Ella Hillman of Marble Falls High School
- Kirra Davasher of Marble Falls High School
- Rebeckah Cota of Marble Falls High School
- People’s Choice: Idaly Olvera of Marble Falls High School
Members of the Marble Falls High School robotics team were also at the event to give demonstrations of their competition robot.
“There must have been about 10 young people—third, fourth and fifth grade—watching this,” Hower said. “Whether these (robotics students) realize this, they may have inspired the next generation of engineers.”
Hower hopes to incorporate more science-focused projects into the showcase in the future.
All winners received cash prizes and a signed ribbon from Benini, an accomplished Italian artist who lives in the Highland Lakes. A museum dedicated to his career is located at 3440 FM 2147 East in Marble Falls.
The Highland Lakes Kiwanis Club supports area youths through programs and fundraisers. Visit its website for more information, to join, or to donate.