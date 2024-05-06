Native plants program May 11 at Falls museum

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Falls on the Colorado Museum of Marble Falls is hosting a public presentation on the importance of using native plants in landscaping at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. The museum is located at 2001 Broadway.

Paula Richards, a nature enthusiast and native plants advocate, will share her expertise as a Highland Lakes Master Naturalist and member of the Native Plant Society of Texas on the benefits of using native plants over conventional choices like St. Augustine grass. She will start with the basics of what defines a plant as native and discuss a variety of flora, including trees, shrubs, grasses, succulents, and perennials.

By the end of the presentation, attendees will gain a clearer understanding of how to plan their landscapes using native plants, said Amanda Seim, chair of the museum’s Board of Directors.

“Landscaping in the Texas Hill Country presents unique challenges due to its diverse geological features and unpredictable climate,” Seim said. “This approach not only invites nature into your yard but also helps adapt to the Texas Hill Country’s climate while preserving its natural beauty.”

In addition to her work with the Master Naturalists and Native Plant Society, Richards is an active member of the Highland Lakes NPSOT speaker bureau, through which she educates property owners associations and garden clubs on the benefits of native plants.

“With her guidance, newcomers and longtime residents alike can make informed decisions about plant selection, ensuring their landscapes flourish in Texas summers and withstand the region’s unpredictable weather,” Seim said.

For more information about the program, contact The Falls on the Colorado Museum at focmuseum@gmail.com.

