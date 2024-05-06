ALERT: Granite Shoals under boil water notice after line break

Granite Shoals Utilities and Streets Department staff work to repair a large water line on Granite Castle Drive on May 5. Photo courtesy of Steve Hougen

Granite Shoals is under a boil water notice due to a major waterline break on Sunday, May 5. Mayor Ron Munos said the city hopes to have the notice lifted by Tuesday, May 7, but residents should be prepared for multiple days of boiled and bottled water.

A 6-inch waterline broke early Sunday morning in the 200 block of Granite Castle Drive. City staff discovered the leak and began working to repair it at around 3 a.m., hoping to do so without turning off the water. After 12 hours, they were forced to shut off the city’s water supply, which led to a boil water notice from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The waterline has been repaired, but turning off the city’s pumps depressurized the system, allowing untreated water to enter the city’s plumbing, Munos said. The untreated water needs to be completely flushed out before the boil water notice can be lifted.

“It was unfortunate that we had to shut off the water, but there was no other way,” Munos said. “We did our best. After 12 hours with no success, we had to shut the water off so we could drain the water and get the line repaired.”

Water samples will be sent to TCEQ as soon as possible, Munos told DailyTrib.com. Staff will flush the system until the notice is lifted. It is still safe to bathe using city water, but water for consumption should be boiled until the notice is lifted.

Gushing water from the broken line on Granite Castle Drive caused low water pressure for many residents. Heavy equipment was used to dig a hole to access the broken line, but the hole constantly filled with water, and workers had to make repairs while submerged.

Shutting off the water allowed the crew to drain the hole, access the broken pipe, and repair it, which took another five hours, according to Munos, who was on the scene along with City Councilor Steve Hougen and Interim City Manager Sarah Novo.

“Please bear with us for the next day or two as we flush the system and wait for testing to come back so the boil water notice can be eliminated,” said Munos in a public statement posted on Facebook late Sunday night. “I was amazed and proud of the hard work by our water and streets team. They worked tirelessly in very difficult conditions. I am so very proud of them and want to thank them, both as a citizen and as mayor. If you see any of our workers, please thank them as well.”

The city’s utilities and street staff were forced to work without power tools on the submerged pipe. They also reportedly burned through 24 air packs while submerging themselves to make the repairs.

Repairing the line was top priority, Novo said. Many residents experienced extremely low water pressure during the break.

“Ultimately, the water pressure was not there for the community,” she explained. “This was a main line which served the majority of the community.”

An exact cause for the line break was not available as of press time.

Residents with questions about the boil water notice may call Utilities Superintendent Josh Hisey at 830-596-3320 or City Hall at 830-598-2424.

dakota@thepicayune.com

