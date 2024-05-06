3 incumbents, 1 newcomer win BCISD races

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The winners of the Burnet CISD Board of Trustees election on May 4, according to unofficial results. Courtesy photos

Three incumbents and one new face will be seated on the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees on May 20, according to the unofficial results of the May 4 election.

Four places were on the ballot. Place 5 was the only contested race with board-appointed incumbent Trustee Katy Duke defeating challenger Amber Cardenas with 54.80 percent of the vote.

The Place 6 seat was open but unopposed. Newcomer David Bennett will replace Robby Robertson, who retired after 18 years on the board.

Incumbents Angela Moore (Place 2) and Ross Behrens (Place 4) also ran unopposed.

Election results are unofficial until votes are canvassed on or before May 15. Moore, Behrens, Duke, and Bennett will all take an oath of office on May 20.

For detailed election results, visit the Burnet County Elections webpage.

