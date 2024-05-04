ROUNDUP: Local election results
Voters went to the polls on Election Day, Saturday, May 4, to decide on city, school, and utility board races in Burnet and Llano counties. DailyTrib.com will have full stories on the following results in the coming days.
All vote totals are unofficial.
BURNET COUNTY
Marble Falls City Council
Place 5 councilor
Richard Westerman 181 votes over Dee Haddock 161 and John Davis 26
Burnet City Council
Three council seats (six candidates):
- Tommy Gaut wins with 196 votes
- Philip Thurman wins with 131 votes
- Cindia Talamantez wins with 126 votes
- Dennis Langley unsuccessful with 116 votes
- Anthony Francisco unsuccessful with 110 votes
- Zac Neely unsuccessful with 104 votes
Meadowlakes City Council
Mayor
Mark Bentley 312 votes over Aaron Codispoti 51
Place 1 councilor
Don Wheeler 256 votes over Mike Barry 108
Place 3 councilor
Carolyn Richmond 278 votes over Jerry Drummond 85
Granite Shoals City Council
Place 6 councilor
Catherine Bell 234 votes over Phil Ort 49
All 19 of the proposed Granite Shoals city charter amendments passed.
Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees
Place 5
Katy Duke 468 votes over Amber Cardenas 386
LLANO COUNTY
Llano ISD Board of Trustees
Place 1
Rob Wilson 1,081 votes over Pamela Huston 752
Place 5
Dean Campbell 853 votes over Penny Wimberly 717 and Reed Norman 237
Llano City Council
Three council seats (six candidates):
- Laura Almond wins with 316 votes
- Kelli Tudyk wins with 235 votes
- Les McDaniel wins with 224 votes
- Julie Ireland unsuccessful with 129 votes
- Melissa Baugus unsuccessful with 106 votes
- Shaden Allen unsuccessful with 96 votes
Sunrise Beach City Council
Mayor
Rob Hardy 211 votes over John Schwin 159
Two council seats (three candidates):
- Jeffrey Cook wins with 234 votes
- Daniel Gower wins with 214 votes
- Frank Donnell unsuccessful with 151 votes
Llano Municipal Utility District Board of Directors
Two directors seats (three candidates):
- Nancy Bragg wins with 55 votes
- Janice Luce wins with 44 votes
- Red Stewart unsuccessful with 36 votes
Kingsland Municipal Utility District Board of Directors
Place 1
Josh Caropepe 83 over David Travers 57 and Lewis Young 39