ROUNDUP: Local election results

Voters went to the polls on Election Day, Saturday, May 4, to decide on city, school, and utility board races in Burnet and Llano counties. DailyTrib.com will have full stories on the following results in the coming days.

All vote totals are unofficial.

BURNET COUNTY

Marble Falls City Council

Place 5 councilor

Richard Westerman 181 votes over Dee Haddock 161 and John Davis 26

Burnet City Council

Three council seats (six candidates):

Tommy Gaut wins with 196 votes

Philip Thurman wins with 131 votes

Cindia Talamantez wins with 126 votes

Dennis Langley unsuccessful with 116 votes

Anthony Francisco unsuccessful with 110 votes

Zac Neely unsuccessful with 104 votes

Meadowlakes City Council

Mayor

Mark Bentley 312 votes over Aaron Codispoti 51

Place 1 councilor

Don Wheeler 256 votes over Mike Barry 108

Place 3 councilor

Carolyn Richmond 278 votes over Jerry Drummond 85

Granite Shoals City Council

Place 6 councilor

Catherine Bell 234 votes over Phil Ort 49

All 19 of the proposed Granite Shoals city charter amendments passed.

Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees

Place 5

Katy Duke 468 votes over Amber Cardenas 386

LLANO COUNTY

Llano ISD Board of Trustees

Place 1

Rob Wilson 1,081 votes over Pamela Huston 752

Place 5

Dean Campbell 853 votes over Penny Wimberly 717 and Reed Norman 237

Llano City Council

Three council seats (six candidates):

Laura Almond wins with 316 votes

Kelli Tudyk wins with 235 votes

Les McDaniel wins with 224 votes

Julie Ireland unsuccessful with 129 votes

Melissa Baugus unsuccessful with 106 votes

Shaden Allen unsuccessful with 96 votes

Sunrise Beach City Council

Mayor

Rob Hardy 211 votes over John Schwin 159

Two council seats (three candidates):

Jeffrey Cook wins with 234 votes

Daniel Gower wins with 214 votes

Frank Donnell unsuccessful with 151 votes

Llano Municipal Utility District Board of Directors

Two directors seats (three candidates):

Nancy Bragg wins with 55 votes

Janice Luce wins with 44 votes

Red Stewart unsuccessful with 36 votes

Kingsland Municipal Utility District Board of Directors

Place 1

Josh Caropepe 83 over David Travers 57 and Lewis Young 39

