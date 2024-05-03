Burnet County Jail bookings for April 26-May 2, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 26-May 2, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Frances Arroyo-Barreto, 22, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 26 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Released April 30 on personal recognizance.

Cassandra Lee Cole, 36, of Johnson City was arrested April 26 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): theft of property. Released same day on $1,500 bond. Released April 30 to an outside agency.

Angel Escalante, 51, of Burnet was arrested April 26 by BCSO: sexual abuse of a child-continuous-victim under 14 (2 counts).

Heidi Katherine Eubanks, 38, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 26 by BCSO: judgment-driving while intoxicated.

Dominique Hernandez, 23, of Burnet was arrested April 26 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): SRA-tampering with a government record-defraud, SRA-theft of a firearm, SRA-bail jumping/failure to appear. Released April 28 on $12,500 in bonds.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 34, of Kingsland was arrested April 26 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Royce Neal Owens, 51, of Fayetteville was arrested April 26 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Shaundra Rhea Schmitz, 43, of Highland Haven was arrested April 26 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Jamauri KyJuan Truevillian, 20, of Round Rock was arrested April 26 by BCSO: failure to appear-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Jessica Ileen Gephart, 31, of Bertram was arrested April 27 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): expired driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released April 28 on $3,000 in bonds.

Robert Mathew Hogeda, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested April 27 by BCSO: possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration.

Tuesday Workman, 35, of San Antonio was arrested April 27 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug.

Gail Daniel Beaver, 54, of Kempner was arrested April 30 by BCSO: deadly conduct-discharge firearm. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Tina Marie Garza, 39, of Burnet was arrested April 30 by BPD: failure to identify as a fugitive, failure to appear, public intoxication.

Stephanie Raylee Greenwood, 36, of Llano was arrested April 30 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released May 1 on $3,000 bond.

Harlin Russell Jessup, 37, of Burnet was arrested April 30 by BPD: failure to appear-criminal trespass, criminal trespass. Released same day with credit for time served.

Donnie Smith, 34, of Kingsland was arrested April 30 by BCSO: insufficient bond-aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, insufficient bond-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Curtis Anthony Crow, 43, of Bertram was arrested May 1 by BCSO: speeding.

Curtis Anthony Crow, 43, of Bertram was arrested May 1 by BPD: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Jesus Cuevas-Rebollar, 41, of Bertram was arrested May 1 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 2 on $5,000 bond.

Jorge Hernandez-Gonzalez, 29, was arrested May 1 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released May 2 to ICE.

Carol Lynn Long, 54, of Bertram was arrested May 1 by BTPD: speeding, no driver’s license, motion to revoke probation-possession of a controlled substance.

Sabrina S. Senkel-Neitch, 66, of Pflugerville was arrested May 1 by BCSO: theft of property. Released May 2 on $15,000 bond.

Donnie Lee Smith, 34, of Kingsland was arrested May 1 by BCSO: insufficient bond-aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, insufficient bond-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Brice Mitchell Evans, 35, of Midland was arrested May 2 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance (4 counts).

Samantha Moreno Smith, 32, of Bertram was arrested May 2 by BCSO: aggravated robbery, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Travis Ryan Smith, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested May 2 by BCSO: bond violation-possession of a controlled substance.

Chad Windfield Turner, 50, of Moab, Utah, was arrested May 2 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.

