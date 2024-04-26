SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Tribute to Neil Sedaka and Carole King at HCCT

04/26/24 | DailyTrib.com

Dynamic vocal group AKA sings the classic hits of Neil Sedaka and Carole King at the Hill Country Community Theatre in Cottonwood Shores. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, and 2 p.m Sunday, May 5.

The Lakeway-based singers have been entertaining audiences since 2000, and the upcoming tribute to Sedaka and King promises timeless melodies and iconic rhythms, including the songs “Workin’ On a Groovy Thing,” “Up On the Roof,” and “I Feel the Earth Move.”

“We are excited to bring the magic of Neil Sedaka and Carole King’s music to life on stage,” said Catherine Rose, founder of AKA, in an HCCT media release. “Their songs have left an indelible mark on music history, and we can’t wait to share our interpretation of their iconic tunes with our community.”

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for youths plus fees. Purchase them online or by calling the HCCT box office at 830-798-8944.

The nonprofit Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. It offers seasonal stage productions and special performances.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Joseph’s Hammer benefit concert May 19

04/26/24 | Nathan Bush

Tricks for treats when touring animal shelter fundraiser stops in Marble Falls

04/25/24 | DailyTrib.com

Bertram Art, Herb and Wine Festival April 27-28

04/24/24 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *