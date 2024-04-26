Joseph’s Hammer benefit concert May 19

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Heart of Texas Orchestra and local church choirs will give a benefit concert for Joseph’s Hammer on May 19. “The Testament of Freedom” performance is at 4 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 105 RR 1431 in Marble Falls.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Reservations may be made online.

The nonprofit Joseph’s Hammer is building a chapel for inmates at the Ellen Halbert Unit in Burnet. Crews recently poured an 8,250-square-foot concrete slab for the chapel after six years of fundraising.

The new facility, which is being built next door to the prison, will include a large worship area and study rooms for inmates.

“We’re excited to know that we’re going to have a place of worship for our administrators, volunteers, and clients here that they can go to,” said Ellen Halbert Unit Senior Warden Kamilah Coger in March.

Joseph’s Hammer needs an additional $450,000 to complete the worship center.

“We trust that this concert will inspire our community to support the arts and give back to those less fortunate,” said Pam Stevenson, the nonprofit’s executive director.

Visit the Joseph’s Hammer website to learn more about the project and how to donate.

