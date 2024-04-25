Tricks for treats when touring animal shelter fundraiser stops in Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jordan’s Way founder Kris Rotonda (left) is coming to Marble Falls on May 15 to raise money for Highland Lakes Canine Rescue. He is pictured here at an event in February at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society in Jonesboro, which raised $8,500. Courtesy photo

Jordan’s Way will be in Marble Falls in May to raise money for Highland Lakes Canine Rescue. The nonprofit travels the country, live-streaming shelter staff and volunteers taking part in fun challenges for donations.

Canine Rescue is on the tour schedule on May 15 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

“We are elated to have Jordan’s Way share our facility, mission, and so many wonderful dogs with the community in a way we have never done before,” HLCR administrative associate Rachel Driskell said in a media release.

Human contestant challenges, which will be streamed on Facebook Live, include pie throwing and having a dog lick whipped cream off their faces.

“Each stop on the Jordan’s Way tour offers the ability to bring awareness to the importance of the saying ‘adopt, don’t shop’ to an entirely new community,” Jordan’s Way founder Kris Rotonda said in the release.

The national nonprofit was founded to raise awareness of overlooked shelter animals.

“No animal should have to spend their life in a shelter, and I am passionate to highlight and support the many organizations across our country who work relentlessly to ensure these pets find loving homes despite their age, breed, or health issues,” Rotonda said.

Money raised during the challenges will fund several initiatives at Highland Lakes Canine Rescue, including its Diamond in the Ruff rehabilitation program, which provides medical care to dogs in bad shape.

Visit the Canine Rescue or Jordan’s Way websites to learn more.

