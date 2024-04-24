Marble Falls’ Berkman switches from coaching girls’ basketball to boys

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

John Berkman (center) is the new Marble Falls High School boys’ basketball coach after leading the girls' team for the last eight years. File photo

John Berkman is the new boys’ basketball coach for Marble Falls High School after leading the girls’ team for the past eight years. He takes over for Travis Crain, who resigned on April 1 to concentrate on teaching.

“I believe in the talent and potential of the Mustang boys basketball program,” Berkman said in an April 24 media release. “With the right vision, discipline, and direction, I am confident we can cultivate a culture of excellence and propel the team to new heights of success.”

Berkman, a 2001 Marble Falls High School graduate who played basketball under his father, Larry Berkman, started his coaching career in the district in 2005 as the junior varsity boys’ basketball coach. He left in 2009 to be the Faith Academy of Marble Falls athletic director and boys’ basketball coach until 2012.

Berkman returned to the Marble Falls school district in 2016 as the Lady Mustangs’ coach. He posted a record of 132-124 and won two district titles during his eight years in that role.

“I am excited to see Coach Berkman take the lead in a program he’s been a part of since he was in school,” Marble Falls Athletic Director Keri Timmerman said in the media release.

Berkman will continue as the district’s assistant athletic director, a position he’s held since 2021.

“He is a great asset to the athletics program as assistant athletic director, and together we will continue to build the Mustang Athletics brand,” Timmerman said.

Officials are now searching for candidates to lead the girls’ basketball program, one of five vacant head coaching jobs at Marble Falls High School since Timmerman took over as athletic director in December 2023. Other sports without head coaches are volleyball, cross country, boys’ soccer, and girls’ soccer.

