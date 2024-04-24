Fatal plane crash in Spicewood

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pilot Wesley Perkins, 74, of Lakeway was killed in a plane crash on Monday, April 22, near the Spicewood Airport, 100 Piper Lane.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were notified of a “single-engine plane crash” at around 6:30 p.m. that evening and responded to the scene, where Perkins was later declared dead.

Perkins was reportedly the only person on the plane.

No cause for the crash has been released. The Federal Aviation Administration will continue the investigation alongside the National Transportation Safety Board.

