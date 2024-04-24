Bertram Art, Herb and Wine Festival April 27-28

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Visitors browse vendor stands in downtown Bertram during the 2023 Art, Herb and Wine Festival. The festival returns for its sixth year on April 27 and April 28. Photo courtesy of Bertram Chamber of Commerce

The annual Bertram Art, Herb, and Wine Festival is Saturday-Sunday, April 27-28. Both days are packed to the brim with live music, local vendors, and seminars on the festival’s namesake subjects.

This will be the festival’s sixth year, and it might be the biggest one yet, said Burnet County Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle.

“It’s really starting to attract people from all over and introduce them to what Bertram is all about,” he told DailyTrib.com.

Dozens of local vendors will line the streets of downtown Bertram selling handcrafted and homegrown products. Most festivities will take place at the intersection of East Vaughn Street and North Grange Street.

The Art, Herb and Wine Festival is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Live music on Saturday includes Mythx from 10-11:30 a.m., Rodney Howell from noon to 1:30 p.m., Eley Buck Davis Band from 2-3:30 p.m., and The Steel Belts from 4-5:30 p.m. On Sunday, listen to Pauline Reese from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Spicy Loops from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

The Hair of the Dog cornhole tournament begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and the Wine Thyme 5K Run starts at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Arrive early for both to register in person.

The weekend also includes 12 seminars on topics such as using herbs in cocktails and plein air painting. A full schedule is on the Bertram Chamber of Commerce website.

