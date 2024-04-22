Faith Academy’s Revelle recognized as top basketball coach

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Faith Academy of Marble Falls boys’ basketball coach Zakk Revelle (in white shirt) was recently named the 2024 Don Coleman Mid-Size Private School Outstanding Coach. Courtesy photo

Faith Academy of Marble Falls boys’ basketball coach Zakk Revelle was named the 2024 Don Coleman Mid-Size Private School Outstanding Coach in early April.

The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches will officially present the award during an annual coaches clinic at the end of May. The TABC has over 5,000 members statewide.

“It’s really a neat deal to be honored,” Revelle said. “It’s very humbling.”

The recognition backdrops an impressive 2023-24 season for the Flames squad, which claimed the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ District 3-3A championship in February. It was the Christian school’s fifth consecutive district title. The squad has won 41 of its 44 district contests during that five-year span.

“I’ve been blessed with good players,” Revelle said.

The Faith Academy coach was “surprised” by the award after he accidentally deleted an email from the coaches association notifying him of the honor.

“I thought it was like a ‘whatever’ email from the TABC,” Revelle laughed.

He eventually found out in a text message from one of his former high school coaches

“He told me congratulations, and I said, ‘For what?’” Revelle said. “He told me that he had read the newsletter from the TABC and saw my name on there.”

Revelle credit his staff for the honor.

“To me, it’s a staff award,” he said. “Only one guy is going to get (the award), but without (top assistant) Malcolm Canada, our team wouldn’t look as good. He makes me look good. I wish it was the ‘Don Coleman Staff Award.’”

He also thanked his players’ parents for their commitment to the Faith Academy basketball program.

“Those players had to come from somewhere,” Revelle said. “These parents have raised great young men. It’s cool to be a part of it.”

Revelle has been the varsity boys head coach since 2017. He believes the program’s emphasis on “loving” one another has been a key difference-maker in recent years.

“We care about each other,” Revelle said. “That’s why we’re able to win.”

He also acknowledged the positive culture instilled by his predecessor, Randy Denton, as another reason for the school’s winning ways.

“He set the foundation,” Revelle said.

Revelle is confident the boys’ basketball program will continue its on-court dominance in future seasons.

“We’re really excited for what is to come,” he said. “We’re bringing back a really talented group that loves basketball.”

Winning the program’s first-ever state title is top of mind.

“We have our eyes on a big prize that we’d like to bring home,” he said.

