Early voting in city, school board elections underway

Early voting for Highland Lakes city and school board elections started Monday, April 22. Voters have until Tuesday, April 30, to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, which is May 4.

Voters in Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, Meadowlakes, Burnet, and Sunrise Beach Village all have contested races to decide. Some ballots will also include contested school board races in the Burnet and Llano districts.

Visit the DailyTrib.com local elections guide for a closer look at candidates' views on key issues in their communities.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

BURNET COUNTY

All polls are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., except on April 25 and April 29, when polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

AgriLife Extension auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road

LLANO COUNTY

All polls are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.

Horseshoe Bay City Office, 1 Community Drive

ON THE BALLOTS

CITY COUNCILS

Two-year term

Place 5

Dee Haddock (incumbent)

Richard Westerman

John Davis

Place 1 incumbent Griff Morris and Place 3 incumbent Lauren Haltom are running unopposed.

Two-year term

Place 6

Phil Ort (incumbent)

Catherine Bell

Place 1 incumbent Brian Edwards, Place 2 incumbent Mike Pfister, and Place 4 incumbent Steve Hougen are running unopposed.

Granite Shoals voters will also decide on 19 proposed amendments to the city’s charter.

Two-year term

The top three vote-getters will be seated on the City Council.

Philip Thurman (incumbent)

Dennis Langley (incumbent)

Zechariah “Zac” Neely

Tommy Gaut

Juan Anthony Francisco Jr.

Cindia Talamantez

Two-year term

Mayor

Mark Bentley (incumbent)

Aaron Codispoti

Place 1

Don Wheeler

Mike Barry

Place 3

Jerry Drummond (incumbent)

Carolyn Richmond

Two-year term

Mayor

Rob Hardy

John Schwin

The top two vote-getters will be seated on the City Council.

Dan Gower (incumbent)

Frank Donnell

Jeff Cook

Two-year term

Place 1 incumbent Michael Ritchie, Place 3 incumbent Cheri Trinidad, and Place 5 incumbent Roger Wayson are running unopposed.

Two-year term

Mayor Olan Kelley and incumbent aldermen Don Hagans and Terry Nuss are running unopposed.

SCHOOL BOARDS

Three-year term

Place 5

Katy Duke (incumbent)

Amber Cardenas

Place 2 incumbent Angela Moore, Place 4 incumbent Ross Behrens, and Place 6 incumbent David Bennett are running unopposed.

Three-year term

Place 1

Rob Wilson (incumbent)

Pamela Huston

Place 5

Dean Campbell (incumbent)

Penny Wimberly

Reed Norman

Three-year term

Place 5 incumbent Alex Payson, Place 6 incumbent Kevin Naumann, and Place 7 incumbent Kevin Virdell are running unopposed.

