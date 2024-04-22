Early voting in city, school board elections underway
Early voting for Highland Lakes city and school board elections started Monday, April 22. Voters have until Tuesday, April 30, to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, which is May 4.
Voters in Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, Meadowlakes, Burnet, and Sunrise Beach Village all have contested races to decide. Some ballots will also include contested school board races in the Burnet and Llano districts.
Visit the DailyTrib.com local elections guide for a closer look at candidates’ views on key issues in their communities.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
BURNET COUNTY
All polls are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., except on April 25 and April 29, when polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- AgriLife Extension auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet
- Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls
- Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road
LLANO COUNTY
All polls are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano
- Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.
- Horseshoe Bay City Office, 1 Community Drive
ON THE BALLOTS
CITY COUNCILS
Marble Falls
Two-year term
- Dee Haddock (incumbent)
- Richard Westerman
- John Davis
Place 1 incumbent Griff Morris and Place 3 incumbent Lauren Haltom are running unopposed.
Granite Shoals
Two-year term
- Phil Ort (incumbent)
- Catherine Bell
Place 1 incumbent Brian Edwards, Place 2 incumbent Mike Pfister, and Place 4 incumbent Steve Hougen are running unopposed.
Granite Shoals voters will also decide on 19 proposed amendments to the city’s charter.
Burnet
Two-year term
The top three vote-getters will be seated on the City Council.
- Philip Thurman (incumbent)
- Dennis Langley (incumbent)
- Zechariah “Zac” Neely
- Tommy Gaut
- Juan Anthony Francisco Jr.
- Cindia Talamantez
Meadowlakes
Two-year term
- Mark Bentley (incumbent)
- Aaron Codispoti
- Don Wheeler
- Mike Barry
- Jerry Drummond (incumbent)
- Carolyn Richmond
Sunrise Beach Village
Two-year term
- Rob Hardy
- John Schwin
The top two vote-getters will be seated on the City Council.
- Dan Gower (incumbent)
- Frank Donnell
- Jeff Cook
Cottonwood Shores
Two-year term
Place 1 incumbent Michael Ritchie, Place 3 incumbent Cheri Trinidad, and Place 5 incumbent Roger Wayson are running unopposed.
Highland Haven
Two-year term
Mayor Olan Kelley and incumbent aldermen Don Hagans and Terry Nuss are running unopposed.
SCHOOL BOARDS
Burnet Consolidated ISD
Three-year term
- Katy Duke (incumbent)
- Amber Cardenas
Place 2 incumbent Angela Moore, Place 4 incumbent Ross Behrens, and Place 6 incumbent David Bennett are running unopposed.
Llano ISD
Three-year term
- Rob Wilson (incumbent)
- Pamela Huston
- Dean Campbell (incumbent)
- Penny Wimberly
- Reed Norman
Marble Falls ISD
Three-year term
Place 5 incumbent Alex Payson, Place 6 incumbent Kevin Naumann, and Place 7 incumbent Kevin Virdell are running unopposed.