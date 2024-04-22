SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Early voting in city, school board elections underway

04/22/24 | Nathan Bush

Early voting for Highland Lakes city and school board elections started Monday, April 22. Voters have until Tuesday, April 30, to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, which is May 4.

Voters in Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, Meadowlakes, Burnet, and Sunrise Beach Village all have contested races to decide. Some ballots will also include contested school board races in the Burnet and Llano districts. 

Visit the DailyTrib.com local elections guide for a closer look at candidates’ views on key issues in their communities.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

BURNET COUNTY

All polls are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., except on April 25 and April 29, when polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • AgriLife Extension auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet
  • Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls
  • Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road

LLANO COUNTY

All polls are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

  • Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano
  • Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.
  • Horseshoe Bay City Office, 1 Community Drive

ON THE BALLOTS

CITY COUNCILS

Marble Falls

Two-year term

Place 5

  • Dee Haddock (incumbent)
  • Richard Westerman
  • John Davis

Place 1 incumbent Griff Morris and Place 3 incumbent Lauren Haltom are running unopposed.

Granite Shoals

Two-year term

Place 6

  • Phil Ort (incumbent)
  • Catherine Bell

Place 1 incumbent Brian Edwards, Place 2 incumbent Mike Pfister, and Place 4 incumbent Steve Hougen are running unopposed.

Granite Shoals voters will also decide on 19 proposed amendments to the city’s charter. 

Burnet

Two-year term

The top three vote-getters will be seated on the City Council.

  • Philip Thurman (incumbent)
  • Dennis Langley (incumbent)
  • Zechariah “Zac” Neely
  • Tommy Gaut
  • Juan Anthony Francisco Jr.
  • Cindia Talamantez

Meadowlakes

Two-year term

Mayor

  • Mark Bentley (incumbent)
  • Aaron Codispoti

Place 1

  • Don Wheeler
  • Mike Barry

Place 3

  • Jerry Drummond (incumbent)
  • Carolyn Richmond

Sunrise Beach Village

Two-year term

Mayor

  • Rob Hardy
  • John Schwin

The top two vote-getters will be seated on the City Council.

  • Dan Gower (incumbent)
  • Frank Donnell
  • Jeff Cook

Cottonwood Shores

Two-year term

Place 1 incumbent Michael Ritchie, Place 3 incumbent Cheri Trinidad, and Place 5 incumbent Roger Wayson are running unopposed.

Highland Haven

Two-year term

Mayor Olan Kelley and incumbent aldermen Don Hagans and Terry Nuss are running unopposed.

SCHOOL BOARDS

Burnet Consolidated ISD

Three-year term

Place 5

  • Katy Duke (incumbent)
  • Amber Cardenas

Place 2 incumbent Angela Moore, Place 4 incumbent Ross Behrens, and Place 6 incumbent David Bennett are running unopposed.

Llano ISD

Three-year term

Place 1

  • Rob Wilson (incumbent)
  • Pamela Huston

Place 5

  • Dean Campbell (incumbent)
  • Penny Wimberly
  • Reed Norman

Marble Falls ISD

Three-year term

Place 5 incumbent Alex Payson, Place 6 incumbent Kevin Naumann, and Place 7 incumbent Kevin Virdell are running unopposed.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Burnet adding airport hangar for bigger craft

04/23/24 | Suzanne Freeman

Marble Falls cross-country coach retiring

04/23/24 | Nathan Bush

19 charter amendments on Granite Shoals ballot

04/22/24 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *