LCRA employees Step Forward for day of service

A Lower Colorado River Authority employee paints the walkway fencing at Granite Shoals City Hall during LCRA’s Steps Forward Day on April 12. LCRA employees worked on 36 community projects across the river authority's service territory. LCRA photo

Lower Colorado River Authority employees volunteered their time on five projects in the Highland Lakes during the LCRA’s annual Steps Forward Day on April 12. Hundreds of LCRA employees worked on 36 projects in 30 communities across the authority’s service area.

“Steps Forward Day is a day to work hard, have fun, and give back to our customer communities,” LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson said in a media release. “This year, about 700 employees volunteered to pitch in on these projects to help support Texans and Texas communities.”

In Burnet and Llano counties, LCRA employees painted the exterior and awnings of the Bertram city pool, spruced up walkway fencing and handrails at Granite Shoals City Hall, and stained benches at Grenwelge Park in Llano. They also spread mulch and repaired and painted picnic tables and the windmill sign at the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center in Burnet and installed a new split-rail fence and river rock beds at the Llano River Golf Course.

Other Steps Forward Day projects included installing new landscaping and a shade structure at San Saba River Nature Park, adding sand and mulch to Play for All Abilities Park in Round Rock, and painting and sealing the exterior of the Shiner city animal shelter.

“Our volunteers tackle projects that communities might not have the time and resources to complete on their own, and we’re excited to see these projects to the finish line,” Wilson said. “It’s a way of saying ‘thank you’ to our customers and helping to make a real difference in the communities in which we work.”

LCRA launched its Steps Forward employee volunteer program in 2015. The authority works with its customers to identify service projects in their communities, supplies the labor, and provides the materials needed to complete the projects. For more information, visit www.lcra.org/stepsforward.

