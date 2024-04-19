GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 22, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, April 22
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- approve Hall Services to replace the roof on the Road and Bridge building and the Kingsland Library
- approve Llano County elections to join a consortium led by Grimes County for grant funding from the Department of Defense to secure ballot delivery for Texas military and overseas voters
In executive session:
- discuss the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, including the jail, audit, and current inmate census
- discuss Llano County School Lands
- discuss several federal civil lawsuits filed against Llano County
Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.
Tuesday, April 23
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- reappoint Dr. Juliette Madrigal as the Burnet County health authority
- budget workshop
- approve work order with KC Engineering for Wirtz Dam Road
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
5:30 p.m. budget workshop
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- budget workshop
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
- annual audit report
- appointment of members to the Zoning Board of Adjustment
- authorize the purchase of a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer for the Burnet Police Department
In executive session:
- discuss and potentially confirm City Manager David Vaughn’s appointment of an acting city manager who may serve in times of absence or disability of the city manager
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Thursday, April 25
Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors
9:30 a.m. regular meeting
Morriss Hall, The Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St., Brenham
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the LCRA’s website for more information.