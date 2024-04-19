GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 22, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, April 22

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

approve Hall Services to replace the roof on the Road and Bridge building and the Kingsland Library

approve Llano County elections to join a consortium led by Grimes County for grant funding from the Department of Defense to secure ballot delivery for Texas military and overseas voters

In executive session:

discuss the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, including the jail, audit, and current inmate census

discuss Llano County School Lands

discuss several federal civil lawsuits filed against Llano County

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.

Tuesday, April 23

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

reappoint Dr. Juliette Madrigal as the Burnet County health authority

budget workshop

approve work order with KC Engineering for Wirtz Dam Road

5:30 p.m. budget workshop

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

budget workshop

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda:

annual audit report

appointment of members to the Zoning Board of Adjustment

authorize the purchase of a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer for the Burnet Police Department

In executive session:

discuss and potentially confirm City Manager David Vaughn’s appointment of an acting city manager who may serve in times of absence or disability of the city manager

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Thursday, April 25

9:30 a.m. regular meeting

Morriss Hall, The Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St., Brenham

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the LCRA’s website for more information.

