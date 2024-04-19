Burnet County Jail bookings for April 12-18, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 12-18, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Patricia Michelle Maynard, 49, of Burnet was arrested April 12 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Andrew James McCormick, 19, of Llano was arrested April 12 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of alcohol by a minor. Released April 13 after laying out a fine.

Tyler John Moore, 29, of Burnet was arrested April 12 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Michael Alexander Wilcox, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested April 12 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released April 14 with credit for time served.

Daniel Bryson Metzgar, 21, of Meadowlakes was arrested April 13 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of a controlled substance.

Nathan James Montgomery, 35, of Burnet was arrested April 13 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Lacy Kasner Pearson Jr., 38, of Llano was arrested April 13 by BPD: assault by contact-family violence. Released April 15 on $500 bond.

Fermin Tijerina Jr., 28, of Briggs was arrested April 13 by BCSO: assault by threat-family violence. Released April 14 on $500 bond.

Christian Atilano-Soto, 50, of Kyle was arrested April 14 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released April 15 to ICE.

Raven Mikela Barnes, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested April 14 by MFPD: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Paula Elizabeth Brookhauser, 47, of Brackettville was arrested April 14 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released April 15 on $5,000 bond.

Camilo Diaz-Alvarez, 19, of Austin was arrested April 14 by ICE: detainer. Released April 15 to ICE.

Jorge Dominguez-Dorgan, 26, of Austin was arrested April 14 by ICE: detainer. Released April 15 to ICE.

Jason Alexander Edgington, 31, of New Braunfels was arrested April 14 by BCSO: motion to revoke-theft of property.

Jorge Gonzalez-De Leon, 35, of Austin was arrested April 14 by ICE: detainer. Released April 15 to ICE.

Cristel Inestroza-Guerrero, 29, of Manor was arrested April 14 by ICE: detainer. Released April 15 to ICE.

Jack Terry Lee, 35, of Taylor was arrested April 14 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released April 15 on $1,500 bond.

Jose Membreno-Vasquez, 42, of Austin was arrested April 14 by ICE: detainer. Released April 15 to ICE.

Raylee Dwayne Nobles, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 14 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic community center, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released April 15 on $30,500 in bonds.

Maricruz Solorzano-Sanchez, 19, of Red Rock was arrested April 14 by ICE: detainer. Released April 15 to ICE.

Eduardo Telule-Oviedo, 18, was arrested April 14 by ICE: detainer. Released April 15 to ICE.

Devon James Cole White, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 14 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of of a controlled substance, parole violation, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Ramiro Cruz-Miranda, 31, was arrested April 15 by ICE: detainer. Released April 16 to ICE.

Carlos Alfredo Garcia, 28, of Laredo was arrested April 15 by BCSO: failure to appear-arraignment-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-arraignment-possession of marijuana, bail jumping/failure to appear. Released April 17 on probation.

Patrick Allen Miller, 40, of Snyder was arrested April 15 by BPD: motion to revoke-bail jumping/failure to appear, motion to revoke-credit/debit card abuse.

Samuel Craig Miller, 27, of Austin was arrested April 15 by BCSO: disorderly conduct-fighting. Released same day on $500 bond.

Jeffrey Todd Popp, 56, of Austin was arrested April 15 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

David Allen Powell, 51, of Port Neches was arrested April 15 by BCSO: failure to appear-arraignment-possession of a controlled substance.

Billy Gene Stewart, 54, of Burnet was arrested April 15 by BPD: driving while license is invalid.

Billy Gene Stewart, 54, of Burnet was arrested April 15 by BCSO: bond revocation-unlawful restraint, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury. Released April 16 on $20,000 in bonds.

Nicholas Enrique Torres, 28, of McAllen was arrested April 15 by BCSO: disorderly conduct-fighting. Released same day on $500 bond.

Anthony Don Whitehead, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested April 15 by BCSO: parole violation.

Mary Mavis Atwell, 31, of Spicewood was arrested April 16 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released April 17 on $7,750 in bonds.

Bryce Allen Blade, 46, of El Cajon, California, was arrested April 16 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): capias pro fine-failure to show proof of financial responsibility, driving while intoxicated. Released April 17 on $2,000 bond.

Joshua Allen Bower, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 16 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Joe Gonzales, 54, of San Antonio was arrested April 16 by BCSO: failure to appear-arraignment-criminal trespass.

Theresa Ann Greenville, 55, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 16 by MFPD: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Manuel Gutierrez Jr., 69, of Burnet was arrested April 16 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order. Released April 17 on $2,500 bond.

Will Henry Henderson, 53, of Baltimore was arrested April 16 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Chase Hunt, 39, of Austin was arrested April 16 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid. Released April 17 on $2,500 bond.

Damon Matthew Morrison, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested April 16 by BCSO: violation of a protective order. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Shaunda Rhea Schmitz, 53, of Highland Haven was arrested April 16 by BSCO assault by contact-family violence. Released April 17 on $500 bond.

Damian Eleazar Vega, 20, of Austin was arrested April 16 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation-intend other felony. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Stacy Lynn Blackwood, 40, of Spicewood was arrested April 17 by BCSO: abandoning/endangering a child-imminent danger of bodily injury. Released April 18 on $15,000 bond.

Melanie Ann Kalbaugh, 44, of Burnet was arrested April 17 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Julie Ann Silva, 40, of Austin was arrested April 17 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Lea Marie Thompson, 27, of Burnet was arrested April 17 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released April 18 on $2,500 bond.

Luis Aguilar-Herrera, 37, of Austin was arrested April 18 by ICE: detainer.

David Allen Brobeck, 31, of Bertram was arrested April 18 by BPD: driving while license is invalid.

Marissa Nicole Moore, 17, of Florence was arrested April 18 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Kathryn Anne Rhoades, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested April 18 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated.

Matthew Christopher Schworm, 31, of Burnet was arrested April 18 by BCSO: commitment-cruelty to non-livestock animals.

John Noah Williams, 31, of Bertram was arrested April 18 by BCSO: commitment-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

