PEC celebrates Lineman Appreciation Day with first training class

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Apprentice lineworkers get hands-on learning at the Pedernales Electric Cooperative training center in Marble Falls. The center opened in 2020 and is graduating its inaugural class in 2024. Photo courtesy of PEC

The inaugural class of Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s apprenticeship program, which opened in Marble Falls in 2020, has graduated—just in time for Lineman Appreciation Day on Thursday, April 18.

Graduates include J.R. Ewing of Marble Falls, Austin Hernandez of Oak Hill, Jacob Chapman and Phillip Stapp, both of Junction, and Blake Jackson and Jacob Simons, both of Liberty Hill.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of this program and for having PEC’s full support,” said Ewing, who is now a journeyworker. “We learned so much through our training and from the seasoned journeyworkers, and I’m eager to impart that wisdom with the new apprentices to keep our PEC crews strong and the lights on for our members.”

PEC developed its program in partnership with Northwest Lineman College in Denton, which is where PEC apprentices had to train before the Marble Falls center was built.

“Keeping training local, within PEC’s service area, allows lineworkers to go home to their families after training and keeps PEC crews nearby to respond to outages when needed,” said a PEC spokesperson in a media release.

Through their training, PEC lineworkers gain hands-on experience working with energized equipment in a controlled environment. They practice real situations that they might encounter in the field and focus on safety protocols and improving technical skills.

“Seeing our lineworkers learn, grow, and perfect their craft over the past four years has been an incredible journey,” said James Vasquez, PEC’s director of Safety and Technical Training. “They have mastered skills at an extraordinary level and with a commitment to safety.”

PEC lineworkers maintain more than 25,000 miles of distribution and 300 miles of transmission lines across 8,100 square-miles of service territory in some of the nation’s fastest-growing counties.

“Our lineworkers are the key to our reliability, responding to outages in all weather and at all hours,” Vasquez said. “As they show their commitment to power our members and communities, we are proud to build programs to support their safety, training, and education and to pave a path for a bright and fulfilling career.”

To further promote careers in linework, PEC also works with local high schools.

Those interested in serving their community through a linework career can learn more online or apply at jobs.pec.coop. Additional information on PEC’s apprenticeship program is available by emailing PECpreapprentice@peci.com.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.