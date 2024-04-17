Burnet County fair scholarship deadline April 29

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2023 winners of the Rosalyn Lackey Memorial Scholarship given out by the Burnet County Area Fair: Bryson Culver (center) and Grace Gates (second from right). Courtesy photo

The deadline is April 29 to apply for the Rosalyn Lackey Memorial Scholarship awarded by the Burnet County Area Fair. Applications are available online for high school seniors in Burnet County who have been accepted into an accredited university, community college, technical school, or other higher education institution.

This is the fourth year the fair will hand out the Lackey scholarship. At least one student will receive $1,000. The money comes from the fair and the estate of Rosalyn Lackey, who died in 2020, said fair organizer Lela Goar.

“Rosalyn got the fair started again in 2010 and was the first president in 2010 and 2011,” Goar said. “She helped with the fair until she couldn’t anymore, and when she passed, we decided to give a scholarship in her honor that year.”

That was in 2020, when the fair awarded one $500 scholarship. The number and amounts have grown with the help of the Lackey family.

Lackey (1937-2020) was known as “a fierce pillar in her community” of Bertram, according to her obituary.

“She was a dedicated donor to the Bertram Library Thrift Shop, a Master Gardener/trainer, and was very proud to have revived the Burnet County Fair in 2010,” the obituary reads.

The fair was held in Bertram from 1903 until the late 1930s, when it moved to Burnet. It was discontinued in 1990 due to a lack of volunteers. The event was revived with the help of the Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association, Texas Extension Education Association of Burnet County, and Burnet County AgriLife Extension.

The Burnet County Area Fair, which includes competitors from Burnet, Bell, Blanco, Lampasas, Llano, Travis, and Williamson counties, is now held in the Burnet County AgriLife Extension Auditorium at 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet. The 2024 fair is June 7-8.

To apply for the Rosalyn Lackey Memorial Scholarship, download and fill out the online application. Application, checklist with signature, and supporting documents may be sent by mail to: Burnet County Area Fair, Attn: Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 163, Bertram TX 78605.

Applicants may also email the information as a PDF to bcaf.scholarship@gmail.com.

editor@thepicayune.com

