See Marble Falls’ role in ‘Butchers Bluff’

Marble Falls High School graduate William Instone is screening his horror film 'Butchers Bluff' on April 20 at the Uptown Theatre. Courtesy images

Horror movie fans, enjoy a special screening of “Butchers Bluff” on April 20 at the Uptown Theatre. The 1980s slasher-style film was written and directed by 1996 Marble Falls High School graduate William Instone, who will be at the event to talk about his process.

“Butchers Bluff” follows four college students investigating the legend of serial killer The Hogman for their film thesis. Shot in San Marcos, New Braunfels, and Bastrop, the movie is set in the fictional town of Emerald Falls, which was loosely based on Marble Falls.

Instone and “Butchers Bluff” were featured in the October 2021 issue of The Picayune Magazine. The MFHS graduate raised about $60,000 to produce the independent film through crowdfunding site Indiegogo.

The screening starts at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Uptown, 218 Main St. Doors open a little after 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.

