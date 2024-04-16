NEW BIZ: Petco opens April 17

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Petco at 3108 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Petco opens for business on Wednesday, April 17, at 3108 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls. The 12,000-square-foot pet supplies chain store has been under construction for over six months between Walmart and Lowe’s.

A Petco Family Fest to celebrate the grand opening is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Plans include food, music, games, and more. Guests are encouraged to bring their furry friends.

Petco Animal Supplies Inc. operates more than 1,500 locations across North America.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.