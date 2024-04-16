NEW BIZ: Petco opens April 17
Petco opens for business on Wednesday, April 17, at 3108 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls. The 12,000-square-foot pet supplies chain store has been under construction for over six months between Walmart and Lowe’s.
A Petco Family Fest to celebrate the grand opening is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Plans include food, music, games, and more. Guests are encouraged to bring their furry friends.
Petco Animal Supplies Inc. operates more than 1,500 locations across North America.
