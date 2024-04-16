SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

NEW BIZ: Petco opens April 17

04/16/24 | Nathan Bush
Petco in Marble Falls Texas

Petco at 3108 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Petco opens for business on Wednesday, April 17, at 3108 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls. The 12,000-square-foot pet supplies chain store has been under construction for over six months between Walmart and Lowe’s.

A Petco Family Fest to celebrate the grand opening is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Plans include food, music, games, and more. Guests are encouraged to bring their furry friends.

Petco Animal Supplies Inc. operates more than 1,500 locations across North America.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

LISD, KMUD candidates gather for forum

04/16/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Highland Lakes Elementary interim principal promoted to top job

04/16/24 | DailyTrib.com

NEW BIZ: Get Fresh Air & Food at Cottonwood Shores park

04/15/24 | Nathan Bush
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *