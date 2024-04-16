SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Llano council candidates forum April 16

04/16/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

A Llano City Council candidates forum is 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, in the Llano Independent School District Community Room, 1400 Oatman St. Six candidates are vying for three places on the council in the May 4 election.

Early voting runs April 22-30.

The forum will consist of a moderated question-and-answer session followed by a meet-and-greet with the candidates.

Incumbent Laura Almond is running for re-election. Current councilors Wayne DeCesaris and Eugene Long chose not to run as their terms are expiring. Candidates Kelli Tudyk, Shaden Allen, Melissa Baugus, Julie Ireland, and Les McDaniel are also on the ballot. The top three vote-getters will be seated on the council. 

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

LISD, KMUD candidates gather for forum

04/16/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

ELECTIONS Q&A: Sunrise Beach Village mayor, 2 council seats

04/15/24 | DailyTrib.com

ELECTIONS Q&A: Meadowlakes City Council mayor, places 1 and 3

04/15/24 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *