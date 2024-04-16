Llano council candidates forum April 16

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Llano City Council candidates forum is 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, in the Llano Independent School District Community Room, 1400 Oatman St. Six candidates are vying for three places on the council in the May 4 election.

Early voting runs April 22-30.

The forum will consist of a moderated question-and-answer session followed by a meet-and-greet with the candidates.

Incumbent Laura Almond is running for re-election. Current councilors Wayne DeCesaris and Eugene Long chose not to run as their terms are expiring. Candidates Kelli Tudyk, Shaden Allen, Melissa Baugus, Julie Ireland, and Les McDaniel are also on the ballot. The top three vote-getters will be seated on the council.

